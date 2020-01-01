Enterprise High School’s lady cagers can’t be stopped, it seems. The Outlaws have won their seventh straight after neatly handling Nixyaawii and Ione/Arlington at the Nixyaawii Winter Classic tournament.
The Nixyaawii Eagles gave the ladies the most trouble of the two opponents during their Friday, Dec. 27 matchup. The Outlaws went into the half nursing a 21-19 lead, but halftime saw the squad take things in hand as they outscored their opponents in each of the final two quarters to skate away with a 47-41 victory from their hosts.
Seniors Ashlyn Gray and Carsyn Miller blazed the way for the Outlaws, scoring a baker’s dozen each each while Gracie Niezen racked up seven in the scoring slot.
“It was fun — I’m tired,” Coach Mike Crawford said, laughing. “We’re doing what I expected at this point, honestly. I’m happy about it.”
The Outlaws shot 30% from the floor but made enough shots to maintain their lead. Defensively, standouts included Gray with double digit rebounds, 10, along with four assists and four steals. Claire Farwell also had four steals.
“We took care of business with Condon,” Coach Crawford said of the ladies’ stinging, 61-24 victory over the Blue Devils. He noted the Devils had only nine players, so while Crawford was able to rotate fresh players in, Condon’s players couldn’t get the rest they needed. “We just wore them out.”
This contest saw sophomore Rylin Kirkland leading the charge with 13 in the ring with the team, while making 6 of 6 free throws. The ladies shot a very respectable 45% from the floor with nearly everyone on the team scoring more than one bucket.
On the defensive side, Gray again held the chairman of the boards slot, tearing off six. Gracie Collins nicked four steals while Farwell made off with three.
The Outlaws open league play at home on Friday, Jan. 3, taking on the Pilot Rock Rockets before traveling down to Grant Union the following day to do a little victory prospecting.
“That’s a big game for us, no matter what they’re made of or what they look like,” Crawford said. “We’re going in there with the intent to take them down, that’s for sure.”
The Outlaws are 8-1 on the season and ranked second in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.