ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley softball team may have seen its shutout streak end, but still earned two wins to wrap up the regular season.
And Cooper Nave had a huge role in both wins.
Nave homered twice as the Outlaws won the opener of a Friday, May 13, doubleheader against Nyssa, 12-3, then homered again in the nightcap, a 10-7 victory.
She finished the day 7-for-8 with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBIs and five runs scored.
Liz Rowley earned two wins in the pitcher’s circle for the Outlaws, tossing seven innings in the opener and allowing three runs on three hits, walking three and striking out eight. In the second game, she tossed the last five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out seven.
Nave drove in five runs in the first game, but wasn’t alone in bashing the ball in the opener. As a team, the Outlaws had 15 hits, with seven players getting at least one hit and five getting multiple hits. Rilyn Kirkland had a 3-for-4 effort in the opener and, along with Nave, scored three runs. Aimee Meyers added two RBIs in the win.
Nave drove in three more runs in the nightcap, while Kirkland had a pair of RBIs. Both scored twice, and Meyers and Rowley also scored two runs each.
The Outlaws (18-6 overall, 10-2 Special District 2), who are on a 10-game winning streak, face either Vale or Umatilla in the district tournament May 20 in Burns.
