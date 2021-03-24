ENTERPRISE — Enterprise took on Union at home, Friday, March 19, and won easily with a score of 48-12.
The Outlaws had a total of 277 offensive yards, more than 190 yards in rushing. That included two kick returns for touchdowns.
Jericho Peters scored on the opening kickoff with one of his two touchdowns.
In the second half, Trace Evans scored another kickoff for a touchdown, in one of his two trips into the end zone.
Gideon Gray also ambled into the end zone twice. Flynn Nave contributed one touchdown on a shorter run.
The scoring was distributed across the team, head coach Rusty Eschler said.
“I’m pretty happy with that,” the coach said.
Eschler liked the team’s ground game as well.
“We installed a new offensive plays similar to what I used when I coached Joseph,” he said. “It was pretty successful.”
The Outlaws were able to give some of their younger players experience.
"In the second half, we were able to substitute all they young guys, so everybody got to play, and contribute," he said. "That was a big thing for us, getting those young guys out there into the game.”
The opportunity for the young players will come in handy.
“We have some players who haven’t played much who got a lot of great experience in this game,” Eschler said.
Those included game standouts Flynn Nave, who has never played high school football until this year, first-year freshman John Howard and Jackson Decker, who only started playing halfway through the 2019 season at quarterback.
“We have some guys who have not had the experience, but they are learning,” Eschler said.
Of last week’s loss to Wallowa, Eschler said that the Outlaws were a bit “shellshocked” in their first game of the spring football season.
“They weren’t prepared for what even high school football was about,” Eschler said. “But there were definite improvements in this game. I thought our aggressiveness was better. The good thing is that we won the football game and we have lots of areas to improve.”
Union was playing the first game of its short season, said coach Mike Wisdom.
“The problem that we ran into is our numbers,” he said. “We have some kids who decided not to come out, and we had to readjust to that. And a positive test for COVID in one of the classrooms put two of our defensive linemen into quarantine. So, we went into the game with only three defensive linemen, and one of those was a foreign exchange student who has never played the game before.”
That player, Luca Marchette, had played lots of soccer and was the team’s kicker. But he got hurt and was pulled from the game in the second half.
“When he went out,” Wisdom said, “I had to substitute a sophomore who had literally never played a down as an offensive lineman to take his place. That’s really the story of this team this year. We have no depth at all. We’re only one injury or equipment problem away from really having a train wreck in any game that we play this year.”
Eschler said that the level of enthusiasm on the Outlaw team was a real positive. “It’s a great group of young men to be coaching,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.