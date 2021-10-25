JOHN DAY — Zac Knapp will go into the district cross-country meet having won each race he has been in.
The Wallowa Valley senior won the Gold Rush Run in John Day on Thursday, Oct. 21, with a top time of 15:34.2, besting the field by more than 35 seconds. Pine Eagle’s Caleb Brown was second in 16:09.7.
The Outlaws won the meet with a total of 36 points. Union/Cove was second with 52. Burns (61) placed third, and Heppner (91) was fourth.
Knapp’s teammate, Bayden Menton, was the second runner across the line for Wallowa Valley, taking sixth overall in 16:29.1. Ian Goodrich broke into the top 10 in 10th with a time of 17:28.9. Rounding out Wallowa Valley’s top five — all of whom were in the top 20 — were Levi Ortswan in 14th (17:79.9) and Weston Wolfe in 20th (18:09.5).
The Wallowa Valley girls took third overall with 78 points, behind Union/Cove (43) and Burns (69).
Maddie Nordtvedt paced the Outlaws in 11th in 22:45.0. As they have several times this year, the rest of the team arrived in bunches. Nevaeh James and Iona McDonald placed 18th and 19th, finishing nearly neck-and-neck with times of 23:12.5 and 23:12.9, respectively. In 22nd and 23rd were Lannie Stonebrink and Michaila Caine in respective times of 23:17.0 and 23:24.4.
Up next for Wallowa Valley is the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Championships back in John Day Friday, Oct. 29.
