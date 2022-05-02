ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley softball team finally returned to play on its home field Friday, April 29, and continued what is now an extended winning streak.
Liz Rowley and Aimee Meyers both tossed one-hit shutouts, Rilyn Kirkland had seven RBIs on the day, and the Outlaws earned two dominant victories over Riverside in Special District 2 play, 11-0 and 14-0.
The wins were the fifth and sixth in a row for Wallowa Valley, which has now won eight of its last nine contents. Five of those eight victories have been via shutout.
Rowley struck out eight batters and walked two in five innings in the opener, and helped herself at the plate by going 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Kirkland swung a big bat, as the senior went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, and finished with six RBIs. She also scored twice. Between them, Kirkland and Rowley combined for six of the Outlaws' 10 hits and seven RBIs.
Meyers was just as solid in the pitcher's circle in the nightcap, striking out seven in her five innings of work.
The offensive output, meanwhile, was a bit more distributed. Maci Marr finished with a double and a game-high three RBIs, while Sophie Moeller, Meyers and Rowley each had two RBIs and scored twice. Rowley, in fact, went 3-for-3 with two doubles to cap off a day where she went 6-for-6 at the plate.
In all, 11 players had a hit for the Outlaws in the second game, 10 players scored and nine drove in runs.
The Outlaws (14-6 overall, 6-2 SD2) continue SD2 play May 6 when they host Umatilla.
