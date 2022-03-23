The Wallowa Valley softball team finished with a record of 1-2 at the Grant Union Tournament, losing to Scio and defeating Lost River on Monday, March 21, and falling to host Grant Union on Tuesday, March 22.
The Outlaws opened by dropping a close 6-4 battle to Scio on March 21, one that saw the teams combine for just 10 hits. Wallowa Valley had four of the hits — one each from four different players. Abby Straight powered the offense with two RBIs and Maci Marr also drove in a run.
Liz Rowley worked six innings, striking out eight, and allowed six runs on six hits while walking five.
Later in the day, the Outlaws collected 15 hits in a 9-5 victory over Lost River. Twelve of the 15 hits in the win were singles.
Rowley and Cooper Nave both had three hits and drove in two runs, and Aimee Meyers also had two RBIs in the victory. Karly Baremore and Alex Rowley also had two hits apiece.
In the circle, Meyers pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out eight.
On March 22, The Outlaws managed just six hits, through one was a solo home run from Liz Rowley. Nave had two hits and drove in the other run for Wallowa Valley.
Rowley also pitched four innings, allowing six runs on five hits, though four runs were unearned. She walked five and struck out one. Meyers added two innings, allowing six runs on six hits, though none were earned. Wallowa Valley was hurt by four errors.
The Outlaws (2-3 overall) play their first home games Friday, April 1, when they host Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.