Three wasn’t a lucky number for the Wallowa Valley Outlaws as the squad lost three straight games and slid into third place behind league leaders Vale and Nyssa.
The week started with a non-league 6-5 loss to Union on the Outlaws’ home turf.
The Bobcats earned all six runs at the expense of starting pitcher, Lexie Gassett, who stayed in for the duration. The senior hurler spread out eight hits while issuing three walks and three strikeouts.
The offense played as their reliable selves, led mostly by underclassmen. Liz Rowley went 3 for 4 with two runs scored while Rylin Kirkland went 1 for 3 with a bases-loaded double that cleared for three RBIs. Ella Anderson was 1 for 2 with a double.
The Nyssa Bulldogs took two bites from the Outlaws winning both ends of a Friday, May 10 doubleheader on the Wallowa Valley home field by scores of 10-7 and 18-10.
Gassett pitched a marathon 139-pitch marathon, allowing six earned runs on 14 hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Three costly errors on the defense allowed another four unearned runs.
Offensively, the Outlaws bats were hot against Nyssa as well as Claire Farwell went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored while Rowley slugged 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and a run scored as well. Aysia Salim went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a three-run homer during the squad’s six-run third inning. Sam McFarland went 1 for 2 with a double.
Iron-arm Gassett started the eight-inning second game, throwing 88 pitches, nursing a 9-2 in lead the sixth inning when Nyssa exploded for eight runs on Gassett and reliever Rowley. Gassett dealt 10 hits as she fanned three and walked three during her more than five innings performance. Nevertheless, the Outlaws managed to tie the game with the score at 10-10 after seven innings.
But the Bulldogs weren’t finished as they pounded out eight runs in their half of the eighth, while the Outlaws folded their hand.
“Those eight-run innings are hard to come back from,” Coach Gary Gassett said.
Over her relief performance, Rowley allowed eight runs, five earned, along with eight hits, four strikeouts and two free passes. The defense suffered another lapse with three errors.
Still, the offense looked good with Farwell turning in another 2 for 4 plate performance with two runs scored and an RBI while Gassett went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Reliable Rowley was 3 for 5 with a double and RBI with a run scored. Rylin Kirkland went 2 for 5 with a double and run scored.
“We can hit with anybody,” Coach Gassett said.
The losses left the Outlaws with an 8-4 league record and 11-9 overall, leaving them while ranked in the 13 slot statewide and third in their district.
The Outlaws play at home against Irrigon on Tuesday, May 14. The loser will likely not appear at state.
