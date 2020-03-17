Because of the coronavirus, the Oregon School Activities Association has suspended sports, including practice, until March 31 when they will revisit the subject.
Practice for Wallowa County’s combined girls softball team started prior to the ban, and the team started shaping up under head coach, Gary Gassett, and assistant coach, Andy Plew.
Once the suspension is lifted, the Wallowa County softball squad is likely to remain 17 strong, including two who are out with injuries. One is team hitting and pitching star Liz Rowley, only a sophomore. Still, Gassett is optimistic.
The team sports two seniors: Carsyn Miller in her first year of Outlaws softball, and veteran player Ella Anderson, in her fourth year. The squad added five freshmen, as well.
Gassett said the biggest difference between this year and last year’s team is the youth of the present squad.
“Our nucleus is freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “They’re going to be learning on the fly.”
With Rowley probably out for most of the season, catcher Rylin Kirkland and shortstop Claire Farwell will share the pitching duties. Coach Gassett said that this will give younger players needed experience in the field.
“These kids will get a lot of experience, and I think in the next couple of years, the experience these kids will gain will pay off for us in the future,” he said.
The Outlaws won the Special District 2 league last year. Gassett said that he expects Vale and Nyssa to be the teams to beat in the conference.
“It’s all going to depend on our defense and hitting,” Gassett said. “We’ve got some pretty good young kids that just need some experience. They’re going to get a lot of it this year.”
The Outlaws were scheduled to play 24 games this season along with six junior varsity games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.