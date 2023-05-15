NYSSA — The bats of the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa softball team were busy as the Outlaws easily took two 3A Special District 4 games on the road in Nyssa on Friday, May 12.
Game one versus the Bulldogs went only three innings as the Outlaws put together 20 hits while seeing Nyssa commit three errors as Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa rolled to a 21-0 victory. Aimee Myers was credited with the win, pitching the entire game and striking out four Bulldog batters.
Offensively, Sophie Moeller picked up four RBIs while hitting 3-for-3 with two doubles. Abbigail Straight and Alex Rowley also had a perfect game batting with both going 3-for-3 as Rowley was credited with two RBIs and Rowley picking up a single RBI.
The hot bats continued for the Outlaws in game two as Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa cruised to a five-inning 17-1 victory.
Myers was again performing pitching duties for the Outlaws, going the distance and picking up six strikeouts.
Cooper Nave led the offense, going 2-for-2 with a double and two walks and picking up three RBIs.
Rowley continued her batting prowess from game one in game two with three RBIs. Kaylee Eaves had a perfect game, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (17-4 overall, 10-2 3A Special District 4) is now done with the league season but hosts Weston-McEwen/Griswold (17-6 overall) on Monday, May 15 for a nonleague game starting at 4 p.m.
After a league meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, the Outlaws are expected to play host to the third-place team in the district standings, currently the Vale Vikings.
