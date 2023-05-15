Karley Baremore 2023

Junior Karley Baremore takes a swing at a pitch during game one between the Outlaws and Nyssa Bulldogs on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Outlaws won, 21-0, in three innings. 

 John L. Braese/easternoregonsports.com

NYSSA — The bats of the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa softball team were busy as the Outlaws easily took two 3A Special District 4 games on the road in Nyssa on Friday, May 12.

Game one versus the Bulldogs went only three innings as the Outlaws put together 20 hits while seeing Nyssa commit three errors as Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa rolled to a 21-0 victory. Aimee Myers was credited with the win, pitching the entire game and striking out four Bulldog batters.

