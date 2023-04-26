ENTERPRISE – Playing at home, the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa softball team were not gracious hosts, downing the 4A Baker/Powder Valley team in not just one, but two games, in nonleague action on Tuesday, April 25 in Enterprise.

Game one proved to be a high-scoring affair with the Outlaws outslugging the Bulldogs in an 18-13 victory.

