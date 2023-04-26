ENTERPRISE – Playing at home, the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa softball team were not gracious hosts, downing the 4A Baker/Powder Valley team in not just one, but two games, in nonleague action on Tuesday, April 25 in Enterprise.
Game one proved to be a high-scoring affair with the Outlaws outslugging the Bulldogs in an 18-13 victory.
The bats for both teams settled down in game two with Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa taking its second victory of the day in a 14-7 win.
The two wins extend the Outlaws’ current win streak to six games.
Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (11-4 overall, 4-2 2A/1A Special District 4) returns to district play on Friday, April 28 with a pair of games in Riverside versus the Pirates (3-8 overall, 1-2 2A/1A Special District 4).
This is the start of a road journey for the Outlaws as they will not return to the Enterprise field until May 15.
