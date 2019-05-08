The combined girls Outlaws softball squad outgunned the hapless Umatilla Vikings during an away doubleheader on Friday, May 3. Scores to the battle were 20-1 and 24-3.
Senior pitching ace, Lexie Gassett, controlled the mound the entire five-inning duration. The pitcher remarkably dispatched her opponents allowing only two hits while earning five strikeouts while imparting no walks or earned runs.
Offensively, underclassmen pounded the hide off the ball. Freshman Liz Rowley was 3 for 5 while notching two doubles while ripping three RBIs and scoring three times. Freshman Rylin Kirkland was not to be outdone, as she went 3 for 4 at the plate while smiting a double and five RBIs along with two runs scored. Samantha McFarland also shone with her 2 for 3 plate odyssey that included one double and three RBIs. Amazing Aysia Salim went 2 for 4 from the batters box with three RBIs. Sophomore Claire Farwell walked three times.
The second game saw more carnage as Vikings hurlers issued 23 walks. “It’s hard to get many hits when you’re walked that many times,” said Coach Gary Gassett.
Still, the Outlaws managed 12 hits. Farwell kept her strike zone key as she was was 0 for 0 with five walks to her credit. Kirkland kept up her hot streak with a 3 for 5 drubbing of Umatilla pitching with five RBIs and two doubles. Mighty McFarland was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. “She’s coming around pretty good,” Coach Gassett said. Salim put in a heroic performance, going 2 for 2 with four RBIS, including a three-run homer. “It was a shot — bomb,” according to Gassett. “It didn’t get five feet off the ground all the way out.”
Iron woman Gassett started the second game as well, again dominating the entire five-inning ball game. The master pitcher doled out three hits, three strikeouts, three walks and no earned runs. She pitched only 61 pitches in the first game and 67 in the second.
Coach Gassett said everyone on the team got playing time. “I put everyone in there, and they (Umatilla) couldn’t get them out,” Coach Gassett said. “I don’t know what to say, there was no strategy but working with Lexie (Gassett).”
The twin victories left the ladies with an 8-2 league record and 11-6 overall. State rankings find the ladies holding strong in the 12th slot, and the team plays its final two league games at home, facing Nyssa on Saturday, May 11.
