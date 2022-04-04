Wallowa Valley's Aimee Meyers rounds second on her way home after hitting a home run over the left-center field fence during a game against Pilot Rock on Friday, April 1, 2022. Enterprise won both games of the doubleheader, 8-2 and 10-6.
Wallowa Valley's Aimee Meyers rounds second on her way home after hitting a home run over the left-center field fence during a game against Pilot Rock on Friday, April 1, 2022. Enterprise won both games of the doubleheader, 8-2 and 10-6.
ENTERPRISE — It was the only time they will play at home until the end of the month.
So Friday, April 1, the Wallowa Valley Outlaws made sure to put on a good show in their home opener, toppling visiting Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii in a doubleheader, 8-2 and 10-6.
Liz Rowley limited the Rockets in the pitching circle during the opening game, scattering four hits and allowing just two runs over seven innings. She walked two and struck out 11.
She also helped the offense, with three of the team's 14 hits, a team high. Five additional players — Rilyn Kirkland, Aimee Meyers, Brianna Rouse and Sydney Hopkins — had two hits each, with Meyers hitting a home run, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Cooper Nave also drove in a pair of runs.
In the nightcap, Kirkland, Liz Rowley and Alex Rowley had three hits each and combined for five RBIs and six runs scored as Wallowa Valley completed the sweep. Each of the trio had a double in the win.
Sophie Moeller added a pair of hits as all nine batters in the starting lineup had at least one hit. As a team, the Outlaws had 16 hits to give them 30 across the two games.
Meyers, in her turn in the circle, tossed a full seven innings, allowing six runs — but just two earned — on seven hits and striking out five batters.
Wallowa Valley (4-3 overall) visited Heppner/Ione for a nonleague doubleheader April 5, and begins Special District 2 play April 8 with a twinbill at Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.