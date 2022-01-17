ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise girls basketball team has admittedly struggled much of the season to put together four solid quarters of basketball.
Saturday, Jan. 15, the Outlaws finally did, and registered their biggest win in nearly two years, fending off Union, 47-39, in a key Blue Mountain Conference showdown in Enterprise.
"I think we came out a lot stronger in the second half (than in other games)," senior Jada Gray said. "We played a lot smarter, and we played more as a team."
The win was the first for Enterprise over the Bobcats in nearly three years and proved to the Outlaws they have the capability to win the type of games that have gotten away from them this year — one where a second-half lapse has cost them a victory. The most recent example of that was just five days earlier, when Enterprise squandered an 11-point halftime lead and had just eight points after the break in a 41-34 loss to Stanfield on Jan. 10, but a similar fate doomed them in an earlier contest against Union.
"This was a game where, this team is ranked top 10, and we're not," head coach Mike Crawford said. "We're the underdog."
Crawford said he preached to his team the importance of coming out strong to start the second half, which is exactly what the Outlaws did.
"We have been working really hard to finish the game, and the third quarter, the first three minutes, is really important," senior Rilyn Kirkland said.
Kirkland drained a corner 3-pointer 30 seconds into the third for a 29-25 lead, and about two minutes later, Madi Wigen scored inside to extend the lead to six at 31-25.
Meanwhile, the Enterprise defense stifled Union on the opposite end as the Bobcats didn't score for the first 5:17 of the second half.
What Union was able to do offensively in the second half was severely limited, and even when the Bobcats did draw close down the stretch, Enterprise had an answer.
Kaelyn Shoemaker's field goal at 2:43 in the third to end the scoring drought was answered by Wigen on the other end. Audrey Wells' basket inside that trimmed the margin back to four was matched by a Jada Gray free throw to end the third and then another Wigen field goal — this on a putback — to stretch the lead to seven, and another 3-pointer later in the fourth by Kirkland gave Enterprise a lead of 39-31 with 7:04 to play.
The Bobcats chipped away, with two free throws and a 3-pointer by Wells cutting the margin to three, and a Kaylin Nowak free throw making it 39-37 with 3:51 to play.
But Enterprise had the final say. After the teams traded turnovers, Maci Marr broke away on a runout for a layup and a four-point lead, and Emily Love scored on a similar play to push the margin back to six with 1:13 to go. Enterprise finished off the victory at the free-throw line.
"It really boosts our confidence, and it shows us we can play with any team in the league, and that we have a good chance, if we keep up with our good playing and teamwork, that we can win this league," Marr said.
The teams played neck-and-neck in the first half. Gray, who finished with a game-high 15 points, had nine in the first quarter and 14 in the opening half. The effort helped Enterprise cling to a 13-12 lead after one and a 26-25 lead at the half. Kirkland finished with nine points on three 3-pointers, and three players — Marr, Wigen and Alex Rowley — had six points apiece.
Wells had 14 points to lead Union, but standout Callie Glenn was held to just five points.
Enterprise (8-7 overall, 3-1 BMC) faced Pilot Rock on Jan. 18, and visits Heppner on Jan. 21 and Stanfield on Jan. 22.
Friday, Jan. 14
Enterprise 39, Weston-McEwen 29: A day earlier, the Outlaws fended off a comeback attempt by Weston-McEwen to earn a 39-29 victory over the TigerScots in Athena.
Enterprise was ahead 13-4 after the opening quarter, but Weston-McEwen chipped away to get within six at halftime, and was down just 26-24 after three quarters. The Outlaws regained their form in the fourth, with both Maci Marr and Madi Wigen each scoring four points in the period to help spark the offense.
Marr finished with a game-high 11 points, while Kirkland scored nine and Emily Love had eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.