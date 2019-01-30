The Outlaw grapplers brought home the gold and the bacon with two firsts from a Caldwell, Idaho tournament on Friday, Jan. 25.
It was a good tournament, and we did quite well,” said Coach Forrest Wilson. “We took eight kids and got two firsts, a second and a fourth. Almost everyone won one or two matches.”
Shane Lund brought home the gold treasure at 132 pounds. “He’s been out a couple of weeks,” Wilson said. “His knee healed ready to go.” Golden boy, Trace Evans, raided Idaho for some gold treasure at 138 pounds
“He’s really coming along,” Wilson said. “He hasn’t lost to anyone in 2A wrestling.”
Wilson also noted that Klint Norton placed in the second slot at 285 pounds and praised team member Hunter Harvey who placed fourth at 160 pounds.
“He’s a freshman and really coming along,” Wilson said.
