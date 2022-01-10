JOSEPH — Cody Fent took third place at 170 pounds, Tegan Evans won three matches to take fourth at 145 and Enterprise came away from the Jo-Hi Tournament in Joseph on Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, in ninth place, while the host Eagles finished in 11th.
Fent dropped his first match by fall to Elgin’s Joe Lathrop, but pinned his next two opponents — Sam McCracken and Riddick Hutchison, both of Grant Union, to claim third.
Evans dropped his first match by fall to Jack Strong of Grant Union, then won three matches in a row, pinning both Cohen Simpson of Pine Eagle and Tyler Boor of Heppner/Ione, then defeating Strong in a rematch in the consolation semifinals by a 7-6 decision. He dropped the third-place match to Reece McConnell of Elgin by a 5-3 decision.
Alex Albanez went 2-2 to take fourth at 132. He pinned Mason Benge of Grant Union, dropped a semifinal match to Culver’s Noel Navarro by a 12-3 major decision, then pinned Culver’s Jaden Scott. The third-place match was a rematch against Benge, who this time topped Albanez by decision, 4-0.
Pearce Schnetzky went 2-2 and placed fifth at 138. He opened with a 9-0 major decision over Noah Gliddon of Union/Cove, then was pinned by Coy Butner of Pine Eagle and lost to Kadyn Trick of Imbler by a 14-4 major decision. In the fifth-place match, he got back into the win column with a win by fall over Grant Union’s Tristan Clarry.
Will Ogden wrestled just one match — a loss to Union/Cove’s James Dempsey by fall, to take third at 195.
For Joseph, Jett Peterson split two matches to take third at 113, falling to Culver’s Debren Sanabria, then later pinning Elgin’s Joshua Wilson in the third-place match.
Jayden McNall (120) went 1-2 and took fourth, dropping a match by fall to Culver’s Santos Navarro, pinning Culver’s Austin Fosmark and losing by fall to Sam Schmidgall of Santiam Christian.
Dylan Rogers (126) took fifth, going 2-2. He dropped a match to Garrett Burns of Imbler by fall, pinned Tucker Whitaker of Culver, lost to Culver’s Thadius Brown by fall, and pinned Jacob Jones of Union/Cove.
Gavin Russell (152) dropped three matches by fall to take sixth.
On the girls side, Enterprise’s Gabby Delapena went 1-1 to take second at 131-135 pounds, pinning Serenity Marcano of Grant Union, and losing by fall to Hensley Wachter of Culver.
Megan Brock of Joseph dropped two matches by fall at 101-110 to take third.
Both Enterprise and Joseph wrestle next at the Maniac Wrestling Tournament in Orofino, Idaho, on Jan. 14-15.
