ATHENA — Jericho Peters, Zac Knapp and Kyla Hook each won two races to lead the efforts of the Enterprise track and field team Friday, April 23, at the Weston-McEwen meet in Athena.
Peters and Knapp led the boys team, which took second place in the meet, while Hook powered the girls’ effort as they took sixth.
Peters won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.80 seconds, and the 200 in 24.80, while Knapp won the boys 1,500 in 4:16.36 and the 3,000 in 9:29.99.
Hook dominated the girls distance races, winning the 1,500 in 5:25.16 and the 3,000 in 12:08.90.
For the boys, Ransom Peters helped the Outlaws to a good day in the sprints, taking fourth in the 200 in 25.85, and fifth in the 100 in 12.49.
Weston Wolfe took third in the 3,000 (10:57.05) and seventh in the 1,500 (5:06.59), and Brenden Moore was fifth in the 1,500 (4:53.91). In the hurdles, Kellen Knifong was third in the 110 hurdles in 24.92, Luke Clinchy was fourth at 25.41, and Roan Flynn was third in the 300 in 51.63. And in the 4x400 relay, Knapp, Flynn and the Peterses took fourth in a time of 3:54.37.
In the field, Wolfe and Gideon Gray tied for second in the high jump at 4-feet-10. Gray also took third in the javelin with a throw of 119-feet-8¼. In the long jump, Byron Gallagher was fourth at 17-feet-5, Flynn was seventh at 16-feet-5. Tanner Kesecker was eighth in the shot put (28-feet-8½) and the discus (67-feet-5) and Ronnie Landowski was eighth in the javelin (70-feet-7).
Back on the girls side, Maddie Nordtvedt led a strong day for the Outlaws in the 200 by taking second in 14.46, with teammate Althea Komiskey (14.97) in third, and Arian Latta (16.04) in fourth. Nordtvedt was also third in the 400 (1:10.60), and Komiskey (4-feet-4) and Latta (4-feet-0) were second and fourth in the high jump.
In the javelin, Sierra Holcomb placed second at 99-feet-2¼, and Asiya Salim placed sixth at 66-feet-0. Salim also was seventh in the shot put (23-feet-10½) and Ailena McEntire was third in the 200 (32.16).
Enterprise is back on the track Thursday, April 29, at the Baker 3-way.
Eagles win two relays in UnionUNION — The team of Juston Rogers, Bayden Menton, Ian Goodrich and Henry Coughlan won two relay races at the Union Relays on Saturday, April 24.
The meet had five relays in total, and the Eagles coasted to victory in two of them. Joseph won the 4x800 relay in a time of 8:39.95, besting Cove by nearly 20 seconds. The team later won the distance medley relay — which consisted of a 1,200, a 400, an 800 and a 1,600 — in a time of 11:06.70, which was 30 seconds ahead of Cove.
Rogers also was third in the high jump at 5-feet-2, and Kale Ferguson was second in the discus (106-feet-8) and sixth in the javelin (115-feet-4).
On the girls side, Iona McDonald was second in the 300 hurdles in 57.63, and Lottie McDonald was third in the 300 hurdles (59.58), fourth in the 100 hurdles (20.97) and fourth in the long jump (13-feet-9).
Joseph returns to action Thursday, April 29, at the Baker three-way, and Saturday, May 1, has athletes at both the Clearwater Invitational in Lapwai, Idaho, and the Distance Twilight in Phoenix, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.