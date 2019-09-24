The Outlaws made their mark on the football season with a convincing 50-12 home win over the Imbler Panthers on Friday, Sept. 20. According to coach Rusty Eschler, the Outlaws hit the field running and never looked back.
“It wasn’t a perfect game,” he said. “We had more than 100 yards in penalties, but we didn’t let our mistakes get us down. It was a good game for the kids.” Eschler added that the penalties resulted in two or three touchdowns getting called back as well as several large yardage gains due to holding or ‘clipping’. “We need to clean that up in the next few weeks,” he said.
The offense ran wild over the Panthers, racking more than 500 yards in rushing alone and about 40 yards in the aerial attack. Junior Trace Evans proved his mettle on the field with 312 yards rushing on the evening. Fellow star, Jericho Peters, added 143 more to ice the victory cake. The coach lauded both players for their outstanding efforts.
Defense played stellar ball as well. The Outlaws held the Panthers scoreless and play was more aggressive than in the past. The offensive line also held well against the much larger Panthers.
Coach Eschler said the margin of victory allowed for a lot of playing time from the bench.
“After we got ahead by 36 or 38 points, we started to put the bench in and everyone got time to play,” he said. “We thought we didn’t need any more points but those younger players went right in and scored a touchdown. All of the kids on the bench played really well.” Gideon Gray stacked up 39 yards rushing and Chase Duncan had 15 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. Jackson Decker also came off the bench to play the quarterback position and scored a touchdown.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but we got a win, and we’re getting better every week,” Eschler said. “If we continue to improve, we’ll be fine.”
The Outlaws are now 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in league play and ranked at no. 20 in the state. They next play at Dufur on Friday, Sept. 27.
