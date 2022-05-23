BURNS — The Wallowa Valley softball team got to the Special District 2 title game and had its chances in a rematch against regular-season champion Burns.
But as it did in the first matchup of the year between the teams, the Hilanders’ pitching ruled the day, as Burns edged the Outlaws, 2-0, in the championship game of the SD2 tournament Friday, May 20.
The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak by the Outlaws, and was the first time this season Wallowa Valley had been shutout in a contest. The team entered averaging 10.3 runs per game.
It was the seventh shutout for Burns, which enters the state playoffs on a 26-game winning streak.
Wallowa Valley was limited to three runs in two losses to Burns last month. In Friday’s rematch, it was held to just two Liz Rowley singles and a double by Rilyn Kirkland. The Outlaws also had two batters reach via walk, but struck out 18 times.
The tough game at the plate offset a strong effort by Rowley in the circle to keep Wallowa Valley in the contest. The senior pitched all six innings, allowing just two runs — one earned — on five hits. She walked five, but struck out seven.
The Outlaws got into the championship game with a win over Vale earlier Friday, topping the Vikings, 10-4, for their third win against Vale on the season.
Kirkland, Rowley and Cooper Nave helped power the offense in the win. Kirkland had a double and triple among three hits and finished with four RBIs, while Nave and Rowley both drove in two runs. Kirkland also scored twice in the win, as did Sophie Moeller.
Rowley also pitched a complete game against the Vikings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, walking five and striking out eight in seven innings.
Wallowa Valley (19-7 overall) begins the 3A state playoffs at home May 25 as the No. 8 seed, and will host No. 9 Dayton. First pitch is at 4 p.m., with the winner either traveling to face No. 1 Yamhill-Carlton or hosting No. 16 Creswell on May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.