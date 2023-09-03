Wallowa County's Camdyn Weer, seen here running during the Wallowa County Invitational in September 2022, finished fifth in her race at the Ultimook meet at Hydrangea Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Outlaw cross-country runner Owen Cunningham also competed at the Ultimook.
HYDRANGEA RANCH – Two Outlaw cross-country runners joined hundreds on Saturday, Sept. 2 at one of the largest races in Oregon, the Ultimook at Hydrangea Ranch.
The Ultimook is actually 16 races in a day, separated by gender and team size classification.
Enterprise sophomore Camdyn Weer ran against other runners in the Junior Varsity, 1A through 4A girls’ division. Crossing the line in 23 minutes, 57.5 seconds, Weer placed fifth among the 79 student-athletes in the race.
Outlaw sophomore Owen Cunningham placed 183rd in the boys’ Varsity 1A through 4A competition, crossing the line in 23:41.36. A total of 258 runners crossed the finish line for this race.
Enterprise is next in action running the famous mud pit at the 46th Annual Catherine Creek Scamper on Friday, Sept. 8.
