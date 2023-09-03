Wallowa Valley girls cross-country

Wallowa County's Camdyn Weer, seen here running during the Wallowa County Invitational in September 2022, finished fifth in her race at the Ultimook meet at Hydrangea Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Outlaw cross-country runner Owen Cunningham also competed at the Ultimook.

 Tom Nordtvedt/Contributed Photo, File

HYDRANGEA RANCH – Two Outlaw cross-country runners joined hundreds on Saturday, Sept. 2 at one of the largest races in Oregon, the Ultimook at Hydrangea Ranch.

The Ultimook is actually 16 races in a day, separated by gender and team size classification.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.