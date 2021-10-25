ENTERPRISE — It was a win that would have locked up a playoff berth.
Instead, the Enterprise football team will have to wait.
The Outlaws secured their fourth win in a row when they thumped Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on the road Friday, Oct. 22, 50-14.
It was a win that earned Enterprise the No. 2 seed from Special District 2-West and should have given the Outlaws a playoff berth, which would have been the first since 2017.
Instead, Enterprise will be forfeiting its district playoff game this week — and the automatic playoff berth it had earned — with the vast majority of its players taking part in the national FFA convention, head coach Rusty Eschler said. Enterprise will take a loss for the forfeit, and will instead have to hope its OSAA ranking — which is currently ninth — stays high enough to earn one of four at-large bids to the state playoffs.
Stats were not available for the win against Lyle, but it gave Enterprise its most wins (five) since the team went 6-4 in 2012. It also was the third straight time on the field that the Outlaws scored at least 50 points in a game.
Enterprise, which will have a 5-4 overall record after the forfeit, will wait to see if, indeed, it earns that playoff bid. The final OSAA rankings will be set Oct. 30.
Joseph toppled by Panthers
The Joseph football team enters the postseason on a sour note after suffering its worst loss in four years of six-man football, losing to Prairie City/Burnt River on the road Thursday, Oct. 21, 66-12.
The Eagles (4-3 overall) travel to face Powers in the six-man quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kickoff for the game is slated for 1 p.m., per the OSAA website.
Cougars routed by Huskies
Wallowa’s injury- plagued season ended on a rough note with the Cougars getting beaten at home by Elgin, Friday, Oct. 22, by a score of 66-0.
The Cougars also had to forfeit their lone win against Union (and four other contests, though they were defeats) for having played an ineligible player during five games.
The loss wraps up Wallowa’s season with a final record of 0-6 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.