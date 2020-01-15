The Outlaws grapplers are gaining valuable experience at tournaments with numerous and larger schools. Despite inclement weather, the team traveled to Orofino, Idaho, to compete with teams such as Clarkston, Wash., and large Idaho squads such as those from Lewiston and Moscow schools on Jan. 10 and 11.
At 132 pounds, Cody Fent found himself in probably the toughest bracket of all, with 16 wrestlers, all top-quality. He won one match by fall over Cohen Keener, of Lewiston.
As per usual, Trace Evans brought home the gold in the 138 pounds bracket winning two of three matches by fall and the other by major decision, 12-3.
Drew Widener, at 285 pounds, continued his ascent in the ranks, wrestling to a fifth place finish, winning two of four matches, both by fall.
His coach, Cody Fent, said Widener is improving by leaps and bounds.
“He’s come a long way from the start of the year,” Fent said. “He has been able to move really well out on the mat. I’ve been very pleased with his progress.”
He added that Hunter Harvey and Charlie Evans both gained practical experience in the 152 pounds and 170 pounds weight classes.
Coach Fent was pleased with the squad’s performance although it was a tough meet all the way around.
The Outlaws next travel to Parma, Idaho, for the Padilla Invitational on Jan. 17 and 18.
