ENTERPRISE — Depending on how the final week of the regular season goes, the Enterprise football team could find itself in anywhere from a tie for first to alone in fifth in the West division of Special District 2.
It means that while Enterprise is in a good position to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2017, it’s far from a given.
Two games will dictate the Outlaws’ fate in district action, one of those games being Enterprise’s road trip to face Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat on Friday, Oct. 22.
Enterprise, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat and Imbler all enter the final week of the season 3-2 in district play. The teams are a half-game behind Ione Arlington (4-2) and a game behind Dufur (4-1). Imbler visits Dufur on Friday, while Ione/Arlington plays a nonleague game against Cove.
The most important game for the Outlaws, obviously, is the one in front of them against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat. The winner pushes their way into no worse than a tie for second with Ione/Arlington. Both teams would own a tiebreaker given they each have head-to-head wins over the Cardinals, who stayed in the picture with a stunning 46-6 upset of Dufur last week.
But the outcome of the Imbler-Dufur battle carries significant weight. A Dufur win puts the Rangers in first and give them the top seed going into next week’s district playoff at Eastern Oregon University. The Enterprise-Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat winner would be second and Ione-Arlington would take third. Those three teams would earn automatic state playoff berths, regardless of the outcome of the district games.
An Imbler win, though, would set insanity into motion, as four teams — Imbler, Dufur, Ione/Arlington and the Enterprise-Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat winner — would be 4-2 in district and tied for first. Under this scenario, the Enterprise-Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat loser would drop to 3-3, entirely out of the district playoffs and hoping their final ranking could them an at-large bid to state.
The district playoff games at EOU will look a little different than in years past. This fall, six teams from District 2 — the top three from both the East and West divisions — will automatically qualify for the playoffs. There still, though, will be four games — the East side fourth team against the West side fourth team, E3 vs. W3, E2 vs. W2 and E1 vs. W1. The E4 vs. W4 game will be important as the outcome could determine if a team’s OSAA ranking is good enough to garner one of four at-large playoff bids.
Wallowa still has an outside shot to earn a fourth-seed into the district playoff, but would need a win against Elgin to force a three-way tie between the Cougars, Huskies and Cove.
Joseph to play for second seed Thursday
In six-man football, Joseph already has garnered a bid into the eight-team playoff.
The outcome of Thursday’s contest at Prairie City/Burnt River will determine if the Eagles are a two-seed, and host in the first round, or are a three-seed and hit the road.
The teams will play in an eight-team bracket — five from the West and three from the East — to determine the six-man football champion. The East side champion — Wheeler County — hosts the fifth seed from the West. The West side champion will host the West fourth seed. The West second seed hosts the East third, and the East second hosts the West third.
Volleyball districts take place this week
In volleyball, Joseph’s undefeated Old Oregon League season gives it the top seed in the north, and a berth to the district semifinals Saturday, Oct. 23, in Baker City. The finals and third-place match will be later that day. The top three teams go to the state playoffs.
Wallowa hosted Elgin Tuesday, Oct. 19, in a fourth seed vs. third seed matchup. (This contest was played after the Chieftain went to press). The winner faces the second seed from the South — Imbler — on Oct. 21, with that winner reaching the district semifinals.
At the 2A level, Enterprise needed a win Tuesday against Weston-McEwen (a game that, like Wallowa’s, started after the Chieftain went to press) and help in order to gain one of five spots into the Blue Mountain Conference’s district tournament. The Outlaws entered Tuesday in sixth place in the BMC.
