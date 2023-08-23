Wallowa Valley’s Piper Harvey leads a pack of runners up a hill at the 3A/2A/1A girls race at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships Saturday Nov. 5, 2022, at Lane Community College in Eugene. The Wallowa Valley girls’ team won the state championship and is a favorite to repeat in 2023, according to a poll of cross-country coaches.
ENTERPRISE — If the state’s cross-country coaches are correct, the bus ride home from Lane Community College at the end of the season will be a happy one for both the boys and girls of the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa cross-country team.
The Oregon School Activities Association released the state’s preseason coaches’ poll on Wednesday, Aug. 23, showing the voting on the upcoming cross-country season.
The Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa girls, the reigning state 3A/2A/1A team champions, are picked to repeat the goal this season, according to the coaches. The Outlaw girls picked up all but two of the first-place votes by the coaches. Oregon Episcopal is ranked second and picked up the remaining first-place votes.
Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa held off Oregon Episcopal in last season’s state championship, winning by 21 points.
The Outlaws see only the loss of Maddie Nordtvedt to graduation from the state championship squad, returning all sophomores led by Piper Harvey. Harvey finished 11th in last year’s state meet, while fellow sophomore Abigail Hurley placed 13th. Mary Hellinger crossed the finish line in 20 th and Owyhee Harguess placed 24th . Finishing up the all-sophomore team will be Opal McDonald and Freya Hostetter, who placed 30th and 38th respectively at the state meet.
After finishing fourth in the team standings last season at the state meet, the coaches of Oregon are picking the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa boys to win it all this year in the 3A ranks. The voting saw Siuslaw ranked second behind the Outlaws with Valley Catholic in third. Siuslaw is the reigning 3A state team champions while Valley Catholic is runner-up from last year’s state meet.
Like the Outlaw girls, the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa team suffers only the loss of Weston Wolfe to graduation. Returning are junior Jett Leavitt, the 12th-place finisher in last year’s state meet. Leavitt will be joined by sophomore Jonah Lyman and senior Andrew Hurley, both top 20 finishers from last season.
Junior Xander Perry is back after placing 33rd and sophomore Colton Keffer returns after finishing 52nd.
Junior Lucas Goodrich finished last year’s state meet in 56th.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.