BAKER CITY — Gritty is the best way to describe the boys semifinal between Joseph and Powder Valley.
The Eagles, playing with a chip on their shoulder as the underdogs against the second-ranked 1A school, made the Badgers work for every point. They responded to every Powder Valley rally, and led most of the night, right up to the final minute.
In the end, though, the Badgers took advantage of Joseph foul trouble, an ample advantage at the free-throw line and got key shots when they needed them in a 55-52 win over Joseph Friday, Feb. 18.
The win puts the Badgers in the Feb. 19 district title game against Nixyaawii, while Joseph meets Cove earlier in the day in the third-place game with a state berth on the line.
Joseph nearly locked up the state berth on Feb. 18 with what would have been one of the biggest upsets of the season.
The Eagles scored the first eight points of the game, led by as much as nine in the opening half, flustered Powder Valley with a stifling defense, which mixed well with the Badgers struggling to get shots to fall.
Even when the Badgers briefly grabbed the lead — taking its first at 24-23 on a score in the low post by Reece Dixon, who led Powder Valley with 17 points — Joseph responded. James Burney replied the Dixon field goal with a 3-pointer. In the third, Reece Nelson, who went off in the second half with 15 points for Joseph and finished with a game-high 20 points, had a jumper with 1:12 to play in the third to put the Eagles back in front after Kaden Krieger's 3-point play for Powder Valley.
Even role players off the bench for the Eagles chipped in. Twice, Kane Johnson had putbacks that helped keep Joseph in front. He also hit a runner that gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the fourth, 48-43, with 6:15 remaining.
The Badgers chipped away, mainly at the free-throw line — where they were 28-for-44 — but it was a 3-pointer by Case Olson that tied the game at 52-52 with less than two minutes remaining that proved to be a key basket.
Krieger's two free-throws with 42.1 to go gave the Badgers at the time their biggest lead. Joseph's reply, a 3-point attempt by Burney, just missed. Powder Valley added a free throw with two seconds to go for the final margin.
The odd game saw the teams combine for 52 fouls, 66 free-throw attempts, three technical fouls and one ejected fan, to name a few. Joseph had three players foul out. The Badgers won despite shooting just 22%. Some other 22s in the game — Joseph shot 22 free throws, making 13, and Cole Martin for Powder Valley grabbed 22 rebounds.
