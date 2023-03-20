Bball 0495.jpg
Members of the 2022 Wallowa Valley baseball team warm up by playing catch as they start practice Monday, March 14, 2022, at Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. This year's team hasn't enjoyed particularly hospitable weather conditions for practices, but the team's head coach has high expectations for his squad.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain File

JOSEPH — What better way to start the season than a matchup against the defending 3A state champions?

While that wasn’t the originally scheduled plan, that’s exactly what the Wallowa Valley Eagles baseball team did last week with a game in Bend against South Umpqua. The neutral-site matchup against the Lancers ended in a 13-5 loss, but there were positives to build off of for the Eagles and head coach Zack Grover, especially considering the team has barely had normal practice conditions given the snow in Wallowa County. Grover said the Eagles committed just one error in the Friday, March 17 opener.

