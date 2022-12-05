JOSEPH — Joseph’s attempt to milk the clock in its season opener almost backfired and could have cost the Eagles a win.
But the team did a much better job in its second game, earning what head coach Olan Fulfer called an upset victory.
Behind Blade Suto’s 23 points, the Eagles held off Irrigon on Friday, Dec. 3, 49-47, then earned a 62-56 overtime victory against Ione/Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 4, behind 21 points and six 3-pointers from James Burney.
“They are big. They are huge,” Fulfer said of Ione/Arlington. “For us to pull off that upset is massive.”
Joseph grabbed an eight-point lead late in a back-and-forth game against Irrigon, but the Knights forced a couple of turnovers and scored to get close, and Joseph survived only after Irrigon missed a would-be game-winning 3-pointer.
“The kids never lowered their heads, never gave up. They just worked their tails off,” Fulfer said. “(But) we missed a lot of lay-ins, missed a ton of 3s.”
Those missed shots from outside went down Saturday against the Cardinals. Burney hit a trio of clutch baskets late, including two in the fourth quarter that put Joseph ahead, then a third in overtime that effectively sealed the win. And this time, when they needed to burn some clock late, the Eagles were successful.
The team had balance on offense, with Suto and Storm Osgood both adding 15, while Fulfer highlighted the defensive play of Jaxon Grover and Kane Johnson.
“It was a ton of fun. I went into the locker room Saturday and told the kids how proud I was of them,” Fulfer said. “They kept their composure their entire time. I have a really great feeling about the season. I was really proud of the guys.”
Outlaws split first two games
The Enterprise boys’ first two games had some similarities, but offered two very different outcomes. The Outlaws overcame offensive struggles to defeat Wallowa in their opener Wednesday, Nov. 30, 52-25, but then endured a tough game Saturday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers, losing 60-19.
“Wednesday, it was definitely the first game of the season,” head coach Kyle Crawford said. “We had an abundance of steals in that game, but our offense wasn’t as strong as I know it can be.”
Crawford noted in that game that of 12 players who suited up, 11 scored.
At Four Rivers, the coach noted adjustments that will be needed on both offense and defense.
“I don’t want them to dwell on the negative, (but) learn and grow from the experience,” he said.
Cougars drop three
The Wallowa boys had three rough contests to open the season. The Cougars, who have no seniors, fell to Enterprise 52-25 on Nov. 30, lost on the road to Dufur, 66-21, on Dec. 1, and at South Wasco County on Dec. 2, 81-18.
Girls basketball
Outlaws get into the win column
Enterprise started its opener against Wallowa with three new starters, so the nerves were plentiful.
Yet the Outlaws found a way to overcome them, largely behind 15 points from Alex Rowley, to win their Nov. 30 opener, 27-25. Three days later, with the nerves much more settled, they cruised to a 44-21 win at Four Rivers.
“There was a lot of nerves out there, a lot of (players) that didn’t have that experience before,” new head coach Dan Butterfield said of the opener at Wallowa.
He noted Rowley’s clear presence on offense, and the level-headedness of senior Maci Marr at the point as keys.
“Maci Marr did a really nice job out at the top. She did a really good job of keeping our team level,” he said.
The Outlaws displayed much more balance in the win at Four Rivers. Marr scored 10 points, both Maddie Nordtvedt and Kimber Stein had eight, and Nevaeh James had seven.
“I think they feel really good,” Butterfield said in giving an early assessment. “I think they’re getting close. I figured, when I was coaching JV, it took about three games to get comfortable with what we do.”
Wallowa wins one, drops two
Wallowa head coach Greg Oveson said he is happy with his team’s defense through three games, and even is happy with the way the Cougars are running their offense.
The key after three games, he said, is finishing.
“We’re really small this year,” he said of Wallowa’s 1-2 start, which has featured a two-point loss to Enterprise, 27-25, a 55-18 win at Dufur Dec. 1 and a 47-34 loss at South Wasco County Dec. 2. “I think our defense has actually been pretty decent, we just can’t score.”
He said through three games, the team has missed several lay-ins, and on the two-game road trip to Dufur and South Wasco, the team was 6-for-33 from the free-throw line.
The good news?
“It’s things we can correct,” Oveson said. “Part of it is we’re thinking too much instead of playing basketball.”
The coach is optimistic and believes the team is capable of shoring up the offensive end. He also said the team has a no-quit attitude.
“We’re gonna go out and fight with people and do our best,” he said.
Joseph drops first two
The Eagles suffered losses in their first two games, both low-scoring contests. Joseph fell to Irrigon on Dec. 2, 23-19, then the next night were handed a 39-13 loss by Ione/Arlington.
Wrestling
Enterprise takes second at Kickoff, Joseph fourth
Behind tournament wins from Lute Ramsden and Gunnar McDowell, Enterprise/Wallowa took second in its home kickoff tournament on Dec. 2.
Ramsden won three matches by fall at 145 pounds, while McDowell pulled off a similar feat, pinning all three of his opponents at 220 pounds in the first round of their matches.
In addition to the two championships, the Outlaws earned second-place finishes in their weight classes from Gunnar Sinclair (113), Noah Humiston (138B), Tegan Evans (152), Ashtyn Irwin (160) and Trey Charlton.
A night earlier, the Outlaws opened the season with a dual victory over Grant Union who, coincidentally, ended up being the tournament champion.
There were just seven matches on the mat, with the Outlaws winning four of those by fall — Shane Wenke (138), Ramsden (145), Evans (152) and McDowell (220) all earned wins, with McDowell’s pin sealing the 42-36 victory.
Joseph, meanwhile, took fourth at the Kickoff, a feat head coach Tim Kiesecker was pleased with considering he was missing two wrestlers.
"I think they did real good. I think they were ready to go,” Kiesecker said.
While the Eagles didn’t land any champions, they had second-place finishes from Jayden McNall (126) and Gavin Russell (182), and third-place efforts from Zander Flores-Walker (152) and Kale Ferguson (220).
“Just across the board I was pretty happy,” Kiesecker said.
