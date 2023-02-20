6212e9445e9f3.image-1.jpg
Enterprise’s Maci Marr, seen here driving against Union's Callie Glenn during the Blue Mountain Conference title game Feb. 19, 2022, and her teammates are headed to the state tournament, where they'll meet a familiar foe: Gervais, which ousted them last year. 

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — While they were not able to get the best of Stanfield in their third matchup of the season, the Enterprise Outlaws are still headed to the 2A state playoffs.

The girls basketball team fell in the Blue Mountain Conference title game to the Tigers 56-23 on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Pendleton, the third time this season it has been bested by Stanfield.

