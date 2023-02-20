PENDLETON — While they were not able to get the best of Stanfield in their third matchup of the season, the Enterprise Outlaws are still headed to the 2A state playoffs.
The girls basketball team fell in the Blue Mountain Conference title game to the Tigers 56-23 on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Pendleton, the third time this season it has been bested by Stanfield.
That, though, has been the case for nearly all of the Tigers' opponents. The Tigers are on a 20-game winning streak, have a 24-1 record, and have won 22 of those games, including all 11 against BMC opponents, by 23 points or more.
“They start four senior guards that can all score, they can all shoot the three and penetrate, they got legit posts,” Enterprise head coach Dan Butterfield said of Stanfield. “They’re patient, they don’t seem to get rattled. It’s hard to rattle them and have them lose their composure.”
The Tigers built a double-digit first-half lead, then used an 11-0 run late in the second quarter to build a 35-12 advantage at the break en route to the victory.
Alex Rowley, who had a huge game in the Outlaws’ win Friday that secured their state playoff berth, had six points and seven rebounds in the contest. Maci Marr also had six points.
Rowley and the Outlaws dominated Friday against Weston-McEwen, building a double-digit halftime lead and coasting to a 57-41 win over the TigerScots in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 game.
“We played so (well) on Friday, and that’s the game we had to have,” Butterfield said. “That’s the game we had to win. They went and took care of business.”
Rowley finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the win. She accounted for more than half of Enterprise’s boards in the victory. Nevaeh James and Marr also scored in double figures, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively. Marr hit three 3-pointers early that helped set the tone for the contest.
“We just came out on fire. It was awesome,” Butterfield said. “The shooting I wanted to see all year, we finally did it. We’ve been working a lot on our shooting, we were pretty much healed up from illness, sickness. I think the girls were just in a good spot mentally. They were ready to go.”
Even with the loss Saturday, the Outlaws, in their first year under Butterfield, have posted a 15-10 record. It doesn’t, though, get much easier as they start the playoffs against a familiar opponent — Gervais, the team that ousted Enterprise last season.
It marks the fifth time in six years the Outlaws have traveled across the state for a first-round game. Those trips have been a struggle for Enterprise, as only once in the last four has it come away with a win — a 45-34 win at Portland Christian in 2019, when the Outlaws went on to place fifth at state.
Butterfield said he is hopeful some of the challenges the team had faced during the season, such as a pair of three-day tournaments and tough games on the schedule, will help the Outlaws as they gear up for the Friday contest.
“All that stuff toughened us up a little bit,” he said. “It wouldn't surprise me either way how it went down there. We’ll just have to see.”
Tipoff for the first-round game is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24. The winner advances to the state tournament starting March 2 in Pendleton.
Enterprise was the only Wallowa County squad to secure a state playoff berth last week, as both the Joseph boys and girls squads, the Wallowa girls and the Enterprise boys, all bowed out in district tournament competition.
Both Joseph squads, in the first of two must-win situations, dropped road contests on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The girls team dropped a 33-21 game at Union, with the loss ending its season — the first under Damian Huff — at 6-16 overall. The season ended for the Eagle girls the same way it started — with a seven-game losing streak. The team, though, was much more competitive in the latter half of the season, and in the middle had a stretch where it won six of eight games.
At the same time, in Echo, the Eagle boys' rough end to the season culminated in them allowing their highest point total in a 74-58 road loss to the Cougars.
It was the fourth time on the season Joseph had allowed 60 or more points, and the second time giving up 70 or more.
The Eagle boys' season began well, with an 11-2 start and an eight-game winning streak. But Joseph ran into hiccups during league action, primarily in the forms of Imbler, Cove and Powder Valley. The Eagles went 0-6 in league against those squads, which forced them into a road game in the first round of districts. The loss there ended Joseph’s season at 13-9, losing seven of its last nine.
The Wallowa girls hosted — and won — their first district playoff game, 43-31, against Pilot Rock on Feb. 14. It was a victory that put the Cougars above .500 for the first time all season at 11-10, a marked turnaround following a 3-7 start to the season.
The second win-or-go-home game, however, didn’t go Wallowa’s way. The Cougars dropped their second-round game at Baker High School to Echo — a team that went on to win the district tournament — 57-49, finishing one win shy of qualifying for the state playoffs with a final record of 11-11.
Meanwhile, the Enterprise boys dropped their district playoff opener to Weston-McEwen 70-29 on Friday to end the season at 5-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.