ENTERPRISE — Three minutes into the third quarter of its Saturday, Dec. 10 basketball game against Pine Eagle at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder, the Enterprise girls held just a scant 30-29 lead over a winless team that, on paper, the Outlaws should have had no problems with.
An offensive onslaught followed, one led by the Outlaws’ senior point guard Maci Marr, a player head coach Dan Butterfield said he has been encouraging to look for her shot more in the offense.
“We went into the locker room, had a chat, Dan told us we needed to make ourselves all scorers,” Marr said.
Specifically, she said Butterfield told her to take advantage of being left open at the top of the key.
The result was 14 second-half points for Marr — including four 3-pointers after the break — and a game-ending 39-4 run that resulted in a dominant 69-33 victory, one that moved Enterprise to 4-1 on the young season.
“Alex (Rowley) and Maci just went crazy,” Butterfield said. “And Tessa Duncan had 10 points. I was just blown away.”
Marr is a vital cog to the Outlaws this season, and one of five seniors who are continuing the tradition of impact seniors in the program, Marr said.
“I definitely think Enterprise always has those strong seniors due to the strong program,” she said. “It was an odd role to step into. … I’m starting to realize my role more and more. I’m glad to have the role I do, and I feel like it’ll be a good year.”
The seniors — Marr, Maddie Wigen, Maddie Nordtvedt, Josi Coggins and Emily Love — are part of a team that Butterfield feels he “won the lottery” with.
“Having those seniors like that who are willing to (step up) for the team is pretty special. I am in a really lucky place,” he said.
Love is the lone senior not seeing the floor, being lost for the season before it even started due to an ACL injury.
But the head coach said she has remained integral to the team, showing up at practice and giving encouragement, and in-game input from the bench.
“She is a fighter. She is doing everything she can possibly do to be a teammate,” Butterfield said, noting she only misses practice due to physical therapy or doctor’s appointments. “She could go home and watch TV, but she doesn’t.”
Marr said that even with Love limited to the sidelines, she is providing a lot to the team.
“The state she is in, the situation, it’s her senior year and (she) still is coming to the game and being a part of the team,” she said.
Wigen missed the Outlaws’ first three games, but made an immediate impact in her first game Friday against Jordan Valley with nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
“She, I don’t think, realizes how good she could possibly be,” Butterfield said of Wigen. “She is kind of quiet, kind of shy, but she is a force.”
Nordtvedt played limited minutes a year ago, but is taking on a larger role this winter, one in which the senior excels at crashing the boards.
“She is a true team leader,” Butterfield said. “Right now she is just putting on a clinic in terms of blocking out and rebounding. I feel like she is literally always smiling, and that is kind of contagious.”
As part of the cross-country team that won state in the fall, Nordtvedt adds the knowhow of what goes into winning a championship and working with younger athletes on the team — she was the lone senior surrounded by six freshmen at the state championship meet in November. Marr said, though, she doesn’t brag about being on the title team.
“She has been there telling us we have to trust the younger girls,” Marr said. “She was telling us at the beginning of the season the young girls have loads of potential.”
Coggins is another player seeing an increased role in her senior year and, like the other seniors, is finding her way in it.
“The girls love her. She is not the same kind of leader on the floor that Maci is, but (that’s because) she doesn’t have the same level of experience. She is still, I think, respected and thought well (of) by the team,” Butterfield said. “When we have open gym, she is usually the first one there. She is a pretty good kid.”
Marr said she has seen a lot of growth in Coggins since last year, and a lot of that came during a camp in Pine Eagle this summer.
“It was crazy how much she had come out of her shell,” she said.
The underclassmen are already filling in their roles well, too, and the group has a team-first mentality that has Butterfield encouraged.
“The team is everything, and they believe that it’s a really special thing to have. I don’t have any problem with kids worrying about their stats, worrying about being No. 1 (in an area),” he said. “They just want to be successful as a team.”
The 4-1 start would indicate they are, and there is optimism for what lies ahead.
Especially if the offense can click as it did in the second half Saturday.
“I’m seeing a lot and a lot of potential,” Marr said. “I already really love the attitudes we have. We’re a hard-working team. We’re pretty relentless.”
