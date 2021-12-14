NORTH POWDER — The Joseph boys basketball team got into the win column for the first time this season and did so in convincing fashion, jumping out to a 19-0 first-quarter lead and rolling to a 48-33 win over Tri-Valley, Idaho, on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder.
“I was definitely really happy with how my team came out against Tri-Valley,” head coach Olan Fulfer said. “I told them a (different) team could have pouted and given up on the weekend (after two losses), but they came out on fire. We had a pretty monstrous lead, and then the bench came in.”
The lead was 33-11 at halftime. Tri-Valley cut into the lead after the break, but didn’t threaten the Eagles.
Ten different players scored for Joseph, led by James Burney, who had 12 points. Kane Johnson added eight points, wrapping what Fulfer said was a good weekend.
“I really like Kane’s spark off the bench. He came in and really competed,” Fulfer said. “He played hard on defense and hit some big shots for us.”
The coach also said he likes the direction the team is headed currently. He said there was also a sense of relief after the team claimed the first victory.
“I could see it in their faces after the game, they were pretty relieved. Definitely nice to get that first win,” he said.
Joseph (1-4 overall) heads to the 13 Mile Shootout on Friday where it plays Prairie City.
Also Saturday
Trout Lake 58, Wallowa 44: The Wallowa boys basketball team is making strides.
The Cougars played their closest game of the season Saturday, Dec. 11, against Trout Lake. Wallowa hung close the entire night, and was within striking distance after three quarters, but in the end fell, 58-44.
“The kids are getting better by the day,” head coach Deon Chandler said.
Wallowa held the lead after one quarter at 12-7. Trout Lake pulled ahead with a 20-point second quarter and went into the break leading 27-21. The teams continued to jockey back and forth in the third, and Trout Lake went into the fourth leading 43-36 before pulling away in the fourth.
“We were up in that game (but) kids got tired,” Chandler said. “I think that had a lot to do with it. We pulled ahead 1-2 (points), but a couple crucial turnovers got us.”
Kellen Knifong led a balanced Cougar attack, scoring 12 points, including eight in the second half. Willie Gibbs added 11 points and both Isaac Barnum and Gabe Nobles had nine points.
Chandler said the team is showing improvement.
“It was very encouraging. Made them feel comfortable,” Chandler said of the close game, the first time Wallowa has been within 15 points of its opponent this season. “About the same level of skills. They had fun playing that game. It was very encouraging for them. Every game (there) is more improvement, and they’re enjoying it.
Wallowa (0-5 overall) travels to the Helix Tournament on Friday, Dec. 17, and will first play the Umatilla JV.
Jordan Valley 65, Enterprise 48: Jordan Valley’s Jace Grenke scored 33 points to power the Mustangs past the Enterprise boys basketball team, 65-48, Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder.
“Jordan Valley just shot lights out. I want to give credit where credit is due,” head coach Kyle Crawford said.
Jordan Valley opened up a 10-point first-quarter lead and opened it up to 33-21 at the break.
Enterprise made a run to get back into the game, clawing back to 44-37 through three quarters behind seven points from Maclane Melville, but Jordan Valley made 13 of 15 fourth-quarter free throws to help it stave off an Outlaw comeback.
“We had some self-inflicted wounds that cost us momentum,” Crawford said.
Spencer Decker scored 11 points to lead the Outlaws. Melville added nine points and Jackson Decker had eight points.
Crawford said in the early stages, shot making has been a struggle for the Outlaws, yet he thinks the team is close to having a breakthrough.
“I feel like we are on the cusp of being able to put some things together,” he said.
Enterprise (1-4 overall) then plays at the Union Bobcat Classic on Thursday when it plays Powder Valley at North Powder.
Friday
Jordan Valley 42, Joseph 32: A third-quarter swing by the Jordan Valley boys basketball team doomed the Joseph Eagles on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament as the Mustangs rallied for a 42-32 win over the Eagles in North Powder.
The Eagles led throughout much of a low-scoring first half, including a margin of 9-3 after one quarter and 11-8 after halftime. The half saw the teams combine to make eight field goals.
The tables turned in the third as Jordan Valley outscored Joseph 17-7 — including seven points from Jace Grenke — to take a 25-18 lead after three. Grenke scored seven more points in the fourth and finished with 19 points as the Mustangs kept Joseph at arm’s length.
James Burney scored 11 points, including eight in the second half, to pace the offensive effort by the Eagles. Hayden Hite added six points.
“It felt like we took one step forward and two back against Jordan Valley,” head coach Olan Fulfer said, adding the message to the team was, “Every single game we gotta come out the same — consistent.”
Horizon Christian 64, Wallowa 29: The Wallowa boys basketball team dropped the opener of the Hawk Invite on Friday, Dec. 10, against host Horizon Christian, Hood River, 64-29.
The Cougars struggled through the first quarter, and trailed 20-2 after one, but gradually found a rhythm on offense, especially in the second half. Gabe Nobles had 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, including eight of those points in the fourth quarter. Kellen Knifong added six points.
Horizon Christian’s lead at the half was 37-7, and 43-15 after three quarters.
Adrian 55, Enterprise 33: The Enterprise boys basketball team saw an early lead turn into a double-digit halftime deficit Friday, Dec. 10, and the Outlaws never recovered as they fell to Adrian at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder, 55-33.
The Outlaws held a 6-5 lead after one in a defensive-minded early battle, but Adrian netted 17 points in the second to take a 22-12 lead at the half. The lead was 11 after three quarters, and the Antelopes doubled the lead with a 19-8 final period.
“I don’t think either team had good shots. I just felt like every moment was physical,” head coach Kyle Crawford said. “They pressed the entire game. That definitely changes the shot selection quite a bit when it’s fast-paced like that.”
Jackson Decker had eight points, all in the second half, to lead the Outlaws, while both Gideon Gray and Dylan Jennings had seven points.
Thursday
Adrian 62, Joseph 55: The Joseph boys basketball team held the lead after each of the first three quarters Thursday, Dec. 9, but Adrian had the last say as the Antelopes outscored the Eagles 18-10 in the fourth to secure a 62-55 victory during the first day of action at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder.
The Eagles led 45-44 after three quarters, and got seven points in the fourth quarter from Hayden Hite, who ended with a game-high 26 points.
But five different players scored in the fourth for Adrian as it rallied for the win. Gavin Bayes has six of his 16 points in the fourth, and Carter Bayes also had 16 points.
Hite, who had 15 points in the second half, finished with five 3-pointers, and the Eagles connected 10 times from deep Thursday night.
“That’s what he does in practice,” head coach Olan Fulfer said. “He can be a really good scorer. That’s our goal for him. Actually, that’s our goal for the team — any player can have the hot hand.”
Blade Suto, who had a trio of 3s, finished with 15 points, and James Burney had six points.
Joseph held a scant one-point lead after one quarter, but Hite and Suto combined for 13 of the team’s 16 points in the second as the Eagles took a 30-25 lead into the locker room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.