WALLOWA — The Wallowa Cougars not only finished on top in the Helix Basketball Tournament, but got a win in a preview of an Old Oregon League matchup, handling Griswold on Saturday, Dec. 18, 49-19.
"We went out, started off a little slow and then they picked it up," head coach Deon Chandler said.
The matchup against the Grizzlies was never close, as Wallowa opened a 13-point first-quarter lead and added on throughout the night. The lead grew to 28-6 at halftime and remained at 22 after three quarters before the Cougars settled in for the 30-point victory.
Gabe Nobles led the way for Wallowa, as the freshman finished with 12 points, with eight of those in the first half. Isaac Barnum totaled eight points and both Willie Gibbs and Kellen Knifong scored six points.
"They really had fun (Saturday)," Chandler said. "They got a taste of a win, now they got two wins under their belt. It seems like we're going the right way. We just gotta keep pushing hard."
Wallowa (2-5 overall) next meets Stanfield Monday, Dec. 27, at the Bouncin' Cancer Tournament in Echo.
Also Saturday
Imbler 36, Enterprise 33: The Enterprise boys found their offense after a first-half struggle and nearly completed a comeback in their final game at the Union Christmas Classic, but a half-court heave at the buzzer just missed as the Outlaws fell Saturday, Dec. 18, to previously winless Imbler, 36-33.
"We just couldn't get the basketball to fall," head coach Kyle Crawford said. "We had opportunities. Sometimes it was like defying physics. I felt like momentum was on our side (in the second half). We came within three when the fourth quarters started, and we just couldn't get over the hump."
Enterprise managed just four first-half field goals and found itself behind at the break, 19-9. Spencer Decker, who had a game-high 12 points, netted seven of them in the third quarter as the Outlaws rallied to within 24-21. They came up short, though, and slipped to their seventh straight loss.
"It's definitely hard to come off of losses, but I think my boys and I are going to hopefully persevere," Crawford said. "This next week, hopefully we'll find something positive to go off of and find that elusive W."
Gideon Gray added seven points for Enterprise (1-7 overall) who, after seeing their Monday game at Nixyaawii canceled due to road conditions, host Imbler in a rematch Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the first of three straight home contests.
Joseph 61, Grant Union 37: The Joseph boys basketball team found a rhythm after the first quarter and coasted to its second win of the season, routing Grant Union in the 13 Mile Shootout Saturday, Dec. 18, 61-37.
"We're hopefully turning a new page," head coach Olan Fulfer said. "We're figuring out what we can and can't do. We're definitely improving really quickly, actually. One of the coaches mentioned to one of my assistants that we came (looking like) one team and left another team."
The Eagles turned the game around in the second quarter, pouring in 19 points to turn a five-point first quarter deficit into a 29-19 lead at the half, then broke the game wide open in the third, dropping 20 points — including 11 from Blade Suto — for a 49-27 advantage.
Three Eagles reached double figures in the scorebook, with Brad Wilcox leading the way with 16 points, including seven in the second quarter to help spark the offense.
Brad Wilcox had his best game as an Eagle," Fulfer said. "He was aggressive going to the hole."
Hayden Hite added 14 points — half of them in the first quarter — and Suto also had 14 points.
Joseph (2-5 overall) is off until Dec. 28 when it travels to face Ione/Arlington.
Friday
Wallowa 45, Umatilla JV 40: Wallowa got into the win column for the first time in the 2020-21 season, building an early lead against the Umatilla JV and holding on for a 45-40 win Friday, Dec. 17, at the Helix Basketball Tournament.
Wallowa held the lead most of the night, leading by eight after one quarter, staking claim to a 20-15 halftime lead and continuing to hold a 36-30 margin after three quarters. Umatilla hung tight in the second half before the Cougars held on.
"I think they came within one or two," head coach Deon Chandler. "I talked to the guys, called a timeout. We had three bad passes that they went down and scored on. (After that) they went out and took care of business. …We pulled out the W. It was a really exciting game for them."
The Cougars got a big night from Isaac Barnum as the 6-foot-4 freshman had his best scoring effort of the season, finishing with 17 points, including 13 in the second half.
"He probably had about 20 rebounds. He played one heck of a game," Chandler said.
Gabe Nobles added 10 points and Ryder Goller scored nine points.
Prairie City 64, Joseph 58: The Joseph boys basketball team nearly completed a comeback from a 16-point first-quarter deficit before falling to Prairie City, 64-58, Friday night, Dec. 17, in their first game of the 13 Mile Shootout.
The Eagles trailed 18-2 after one quarter, getting just a field goal from Kane Johnson.
They slowly chipped away, fueled by a huge night from James Burney. The margin was down to 27-13 at halftime, and 46-36 after three quarters.
Head coach Olan Fulfer said Joseph actually pulled ahead in the fourth, but lost momentum after losing Chase Homan to a concussion and Hayden Hite to foul trouble. Joseph's rally ultimately stalled despite the team scoring 45 points in the second half.
Still, he was pleased with the effort after the huge early deficit.
"It was 20-something to 2 by the time we got battling," Fulfer said. "I was really proud of my team for staying in it, not (losing) your heads, and showing a ton of resilience and fight. That shows we can be a really good team."
Burney scored 23 points — all after the first quarter — and had 17 in the second half, including nine in the fourth. He connected on five 3-pointers in the game, and as a team Joseph hit 11 treys, including five in the fourth quarter.
"He hit big shots (and) attacked well," Fulfer said.
Blade Suto added 11 points for the Eagles and Johnson scored eight points.
Cove 59, Enterprise 43: A day after an encouraging offensive performance, the Enterprise boys basketball team reverted back to some of its prior offensive struggles in a 59-43 loss to Cove on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Union Christmas Classic.
Jackson Decker had 14 points to lead the offense, and both Spencer Decker and Gideon Gray added eight points.
But the Outlaws fell behind early and couldn't rally. They trailed by nine after one quarter and were down 32-19 at the break. The lead grew to 19 by the end of the third quarter.
"They just kind of outmuscled us," head coach Kyle Crawford said. "They had a big guy that was super talented. We struggled … to stop them."
Patrick Frisch had 23 points for Cove in the win.
Thursday
Powder Valley 79, Enterprise 62: The Enterprise boys basketball team opened the Union Christmas Classic on Thursday, Dec. 16, with its best offensive performance of the season, as it traded blows with high-powered Powder Valley before the Badgers pulled away for a 79-62 victory.
The Outlaws were within 20-17 after a quarter, but the Badgers dropped 25 points in the second and took a sizable 45-28 lead at the half. The teams were deadlocked in the second half in scoring.
"I felt like our offense finally showed up for the first time all year," head coach Kyle Crawford said. "Our shooting percentage was a lot better. They're extremely talented. I felt like we held our own against a really good team. Its was an offensive performance I was proud of and something to build off of."
Jackson Decker had the hot hand on offense, and finished with 19 points. He also connected on three 3-pointers in the game. Gideon Gray joined him in double figures, scoring seven points in each half to finish with 14 points.
