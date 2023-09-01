WALLOWA COUNTY – The Enterprise Outlaws and the Wallowa Cougars both lost their season-opening football games on Thursday, Aug. 31.
In a nonleague outing, the Outlaws lost to the visiting Panthers from Imbler by a 50-20 score.
Enterprise (0-1 overall) continues in nonleague action on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a trip to Stanfield to meet the Tigers. Stanfield was not scheduled to start its season until Saturday, Sept. 2 with a home game versus Kennedy.
Meanwhile, the Wallowa football team’s entry into the six-man ranks ended in a loss to the visiting Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers.
The Panthers held the Cougars scoreless and took a 44-0 victory.
After playing eight-man football last season, the game marked the first time on the field for Wallowa playing six-man football.
Wallowa (0-1 overall) jumps immediately into 1A Special District 1 play on Friday, Sept. 8 with a trip to Fossil to take on the reigning state champion Rattlers of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler. The Rattlers were scheduled to host Harper Charter on Friday, Sept. 1 for their opener.
