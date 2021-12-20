WALLOWA — The Wallowa Cougars locked up a victory in an Old Oregon League preview game, knocking off Helix Tournament host Griswold, 46-19, on Saturday, Dec. 18.
After a first quarter that saw Wallowa lead 12-6, the Cougars broke the game open in the second to take a commanding 33-10 lead at the break. Zoe Hermens scored all 13 of her points in the second to power the offensive surge.
“I saw some good things,” head coach Greg Oveson said of the weekend. “Can we keep building on (it)? I sure hope so. I saw us do something — we actually ran an offense some the other night. That’s been a real struggle. I think we’re getting better. We don’t have a game next week, but the next we have Stanfield, Condon and Sherman.”
Sophie Moeller scored 16 points to lead the Wallowa offense, netting 10 of those points in the opening half. Wallowa also got six points from both Haley Brockamp and Abby Straight.
The win, which was Wallowa’s second in a row, marked the first time the Cougars had back-to-back wins since late in the 2019-2020 season.
Wallowa (4-3 overall) is off until Monday, Dec. 27, when it plays Stanfield at Echo’s Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament.
I thought the girls did a pretty good job,” Oveson said. “Hopefully those last three preseason games we’ll find out where we are.”
Also Saturday
Union 45, Enterprise 36: The Enterprise girls basketball team controlled the first half of action Saturday, Dec. 18, in the third-place game of the Union Christmas Classic against the host Bobcats.
But Union got the last say, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to earn a 45-36 victory in a matchup that served as a Blue Mountain Conference preview for both teams.
“I thought we really came to play against Union,” head coach Mike Crawford said. “We played a really good first half, and we didn’t get enough attempts and we turned it over to much in the second half.”
Both Emily Love — who finished with a team-high nine points — and Rilyn Kirkland had seven first-half points, and Maci Marr scored six points in the first half, and Enterprise extended a three-point lead after one to 27-17 at the half.
But the Bobcats rallied, and the Outlaws struggled to score in the second half. Callie Glenn, who had 21 points for Union, had six points in the third as the teams played to a 32-32 tie after three quarters. Glenn scored seven more in the fourth.
The Outlaws were within three points in the final minutes, Crawford said, before Union salted away the win.
Marr finished with eight points for Enterprise.
“We’re 4-5, but we’ve played Crane (twice, and) that Powder Valley team (we played Thursday) is coming on right now. They’re young and improving, Crawford said. “I’m happy about what I’m seeing out of my team. We got so much basketball in such a short span.”
With their game at Nixyaawii canceled Monday because of road conditions, the Outlaws (4-5 overall) next host Imbler Wednesday in their final game before starting BMC play.
Faith Bible 71, Joseph 35: The Joseph girls basketball fell behind by double digits early Saturday, Dec. 18, but unlike Friday was unable to rally against a strong Faith Bible team, falling 71-35 in the Eagles’ final game at the 13 Mile Shootout.
“Faith Bible is very good,” head coach Lance Homan said. “They’re very, very good. Very athletic, solid 1-5. … We learned a lot from that game.”
Joseph was behind 19-8 after one, but by halftime the margin grew to 21 at 34-13. Faith Bible outscored Joseph in all but the third quarter.
Aimee Meyer turned in her second strong game of the weekend, finishing with 19 points, including 16 in the second half. Cooper Nave also reached double figures and finished with 13 points. The two combined for all 22 of Joseph’s points in the second half.
The loss dropped Joseph to 2-5 overall, but Homan noted the team has played several stout opponents so far in its nonconference slate.
“It’s been an extremely difficult preseason as far as the teams we’ve played,” he said. “We’ve learned a lot.”
Joseph is off until Dec. 28 when it visits Ione/Arlington.
Friday
Joseph 40, Prairie City 36: Aimee Meyers scored 22 points, including 12 in the second half, to help rally the Joseph girls basketball team from a double-digit deficit to earn a 40-36 road victory over Prairie City Friday, Dec. 17, at the 13 Mile Shootout, for their second win of the season.
“A lot of good things happened in that game that allow us to come back and get the win,” head coach Lance Homan said.
The Panthers built a 12-point lead after one quarter, but the Eagles chipped away to cut the margin to 25-20 by halftime, and took a 31-27 lead through three quarters. Meyers had seven points in the third quarter alone.
Meyers was joined in double figures by Cooper Nave, who scored 10 points. Between them, Nave and Meyers scored all but two of the team’s 20 points in the second half.
Crane 53, Enterprise 28: It was closer than the first time the teams met up, but the Enterprise Outlaws dropped a second matchup to 1A powerhouse Crane Friday, Dec. 17, falling to the Mustangs 53-28 at the Union Christmas Classic.
The Outlaws fell behind by nine after one quarter, but held their own to stay in the game as they trailed 27-16 at the break. Crane, though, broke the game open with a 14-2 third-quarter run to build an insurmountable lead.
Rilyn Kirkland scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the first half, and Maci Marr added five points.
Wallowa 43, Umatilla JV 8: The Wallowa girls basketball team coasted to an easy win in their first game of the Helix Basketball Tournament Friday, Dec. 17, as the Cougars routed the Umatilla JV, 43-8.
The Cougars never trailed, opening up a 13-0 lead after one quarter and rolling to a 27-2 advantage by halftime as they secured their third win.
Eight Wallowa players scored, with Libby Fisher netting a game-high eight points to lead the way. Zoe Hermens added seven points and three players — Karly Baremore, Haley Brockamp and Abby Straight — had six points.
Thursday
Enterprise 43, Powder Valley 40: The Enterprise girls rallied in the fourth quarter to open the Union Christmas Classic with a win Thursday, Dec. 16, slipping by Powder Valley in North Powder, 43-40.
The Outlaws trailed 31-30 entering the final quarter, but got just enough in the fourth to collect their fourth victory.
“The games that I’ve played against North Powder over the years have always been tight,” head coach Mike Crawford said. “They’re always competitive with us.”
Rilyn Kirkland, who had a team-high 14 points, scored six in the fourth quarter. Madi Wigen added four points in the final quarter and finished with six points, and Jada Gray and Emily Love also had six points apiece.
Neither team had a major lead throughout the contest. Enterprise held two-point margins at the end of both the first and second quarters, 10-8 and 22-20, before Powder Valley inched ahead for their one-point margin after three.
