NORTH POWDER — The Enterprise girls basketball team finished a 2-1 week Saturday, Dec. 11, with a setback against Jordan Valley in their final game at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament, losing 45-21.
The Mustangs were in control from the outset, opening up a 14-4 lead after one quarter then stretching the margin to 15 at the half and 25 through three quarters at 34-9.
The Outlaws did outscore Jordan Valley in the fourth, which head coach Mike Crawford said was a bright spot.
“We gathered ourselves in the fourth quarter and decided we were going to show them we could play a quarter of basketball,” he said.
Maci Marr led the Outlaws with six points, and Rilyn Kirkland chipped in with five points.
Enterprise (3-3 overall) heads back to North Powder for the Union Bobcat Classic, starting play Thursday against Powder Valley.
Also Saturday
Tri-Valley 37, Joseph 28: The Joseph girls basketball team used a strong third quarter to get back into their game against Tri-Valley, Idaho, on Saturday, Dec. 11, but Tri-Valley finished strong to claim a 37-28 win in the teams’ final game at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament.
Aimee Meyers, who scored a game-high 20 points, had nine points in the first half, but the Eagles got just two points aside from Meyers and trailed at the half 20-11.
Meyers continued to lead the scoring, but got more help in the scorebook, and Joseph outscored Tri-Valley 10-4 to get within 24-21. The Eagles briefly pulled ahead in the fourth quarter, but Tri-Valley finished strong to pull away. Abby Orr added four points.
“We struggled the first half with turnovers and running our offenses,” head coach Lance Homan said. “The second half, we came out and really played good defense and made open shots. Aimee Meyers scored 11 of her 20 points in the second half and that really sparked us. We were able to fight back and actually take the lead in the fourth quarter, but we couldn’t keep it up. Our girls really played hard in the second half.”
Joseph (1-4 overall) next travels to the 13-Mile Shootout on Friday, where it first plays Prairie City.
Trout Lake 37, Wallowa 30: Wallowa girls basketball coach Greg Oveson said his team let one get away Saturday, Dec. 11, as the Cougars dropped a 37-30 contest to Trout Lake in Hood River.
“We shot 22% from the field and had about 30 turnovers,” Oveson said. “That’s what areas we need to work on. Part of it is we’re not in shape.”
Six different players scored for the Cougars, but the team was held to just one second-quarter field goal and fell behind at the break, 18-11. Trout Lake’s lead after three grew to 27-19. Zoe Hermens scored all seven of her points in the fourth to try and spark a Cougar rally, but it fell short.
Brockamp finished with nine points to lead the Cougars, who fell to 2-3 on the season with the setback.
“We just need to figure out how to take care of the ball and run an offense. We’re getting shots, but they’re not coming out of our offense,” Oveson said. “We make a good play, steal the ball and (then) can’t give it away quick enough.”
The Cougars play at the Helix Invite on Friday and Saturday, and open play against the Umatilla JV.
Friday
Jordan Valley 37, Joseph 18: Joseph ran into another tough matchup Friday, Dec. 10, against Jordan Valley, and was limited to 18 points in a 37-18 loss to the Mustangs at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament.
Joseph was behind 14-6 after one quarter, then was held to just a field goal in the second to go into the half down 21-8. The Eagles outscored the Mustangs in the third to stay within striking distance at 27-16, but then were again held to two points in the fourth.
Aimee Meyers scored 10 points — including six in the second half — to lead the Eagles. Sarah Orr added six points for Joseph.
“We put up more shots than Jordan Valley, we had more offensive rebounds, but we shot 14%, which you cannot do and expect to win the game,” head coach Lance Homan said. “Our defense was solid, holding Jordan Valley to their lowest output of the season. We struggled to finish our shots and we took good shots, they just didn’t fall.”
Wallowa 51, Horizon Christian 12: The Wallowa girls basketball team got to go deep into their bench Friday, Dec. 10, at Horizon Christian, Hood River, winning in a rout, 51-12, for their second victory of the season.
In all, eight players scored for the Cougars, and 11 players saw the court, most logging ample minutes.
“Horizon, they were missing a couple starters and they are down a little this year,” head coach Greg Oveson said. “It was an opportunity to play a lot of girls. We actually, I thought, we did some good things. We took care of the ball. … I was really happy with some of our younger people that got to play. Eight kids scored. It was a good opportunity for them and gave us a little bit of time to work on some things we need to do offensively. We aren’t shooting the ball that well yet, but we had some good moments on Friday night.”
Haley Brockamp had seven first-quarter points as Wallowa opened up a 22-5 lead through one. Libby Fisher, who finished with a game-high 12 points, had six in the first.
The margin grew to 28 by halftime and 31 through three quarters at 41-10.
Zoe Hermens finished with 10 points, Brockamp had nine and Abby Tippet added eight.
Enterprise 64, Adrian 41: Rilyn Kirkland scored all of her game-high 15 points in the second half and led four Enterprise girls basketball players in double figures as the Outlaws turned in their highest offensive effort of the season in a 64-41 win over Adrian on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament in North Powder.
Maci Marr added 14 points, Madi Wigen had 12 and Jada Gray netted 11 for Enterprise, which broke away in the second half after a tight first 16 minutes. Enterprise held a two-point lead after one, 14-12, but the teams were deadlocked at the break, 25-25.
Kirkland helped spark the Outlaws in the third, scoring seven points in the period, including a 3-pointer as Enterprise dropped 21 points in the quarter and opened up a 46-38 lead. Emily Love, who added nine points, had five in the third.
“Where we really opened it up was the third, and that was when we started clicking,” head coach Mike Crawford said. “That positive energy that was coming out of the kids, you could tell they were feeling good.”
In the fourth, the Outlaws broke the game open, holding Adrian to a field goal and a free throw while scoring 18 points on their own to finish the win. Kirkland had eight points in the fourth.
Thursday
Adrian 44, Joseph 27: A big second quarter by Adrian was too much for the Joseph girls basketball team to overcome as the Eagles dropped their first game at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder on Thursday, Dec. 9, by a score of 44-27.
The majority of that deficit was built up in the second quarter. The Eagles trailed just 9-7 after one, but Adrian went on a 17-2 run in the second quarter to take a commanding 26-9 lead at the half, with Lizzy Nielson scoring seven of her game-high 13 points in the period. The teams played to a draw in the second half.
“We fought really hard in this game and we were able to get back into it,” head coach Lance Homan said. “We really struggled to get the ball in the basket. We struggled at the free-throw line. I was proud of how our girls kept working hard.”
Cooper Nave paced the Eagles in the contest as she finished with 10 points, including nine in the second half. Sarah and Emma Orr each added four points for Joseph.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Enterprise 49, Elgin 19: The Enterprise girls started off last week with their most decisive win of the season Tuesday, Dec. 7, as they outscored Elgin in every quarter on the way to a 49-19 road victory.
Maci Marr scored all of her 10 points, which tied for team high honors, in the first half as the Outlaws blanked the Huskies in the first quarter and held a 23-2 lead at the half. Emily Love, who also had 10 points, scored eight of her in the first half.
Rilyn Kirkland and Josi Coggins, who had seven and six points, respectively, scored all of theirs in the second half as the Outlaws gradually pulled away. Jada Gray also had six points for Enterprise.
