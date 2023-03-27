ENTERPRISE — While they haven’t been able to do much more than hit range balls, Enterprise golf coach Kyle Crawford is optimistic about what his team will be able to do this spring.

“The kids, I definitely feel like they are eager to get out and play some real golf,” he said. “You can only hit so many range balls into the snow before it gets old. Everyone is pretty motivated to learn. Just waiting on that weather.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.