The Joseph girls basketball team won their third game in a row on Thursday, May 27, edging Enterprise on the road, 47-41.
Stats have not yet been provided.
Joseph (3-1 overall) visits Union Friday night, while Enterprise (1-2) heads to Wallowa Tuesday.
The boys game, however, was all Joseph, as the Eagles improved to 4-0 with a 66-33 blowout win.
It was the highest point total of Season 4 to this point for Joseph. The Eagles have outscored their for opponents so far by an average of 24.5 points.
Stats have not yet been provided.
The Eagles (4-0) head to Union today, and the Outlaws (0-3) visit Wallowa Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.