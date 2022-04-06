The Wallowa Valley softball team piled up the runs in its final contests before Special District 2 play begins, blasting Heppner/Ione in a road doubleheader Tuesday, April 5, 14-0 and 19-2.
A combination of power at the plate — the Outlaws hit four home runs, two from Rilyn Kirkland — and dominance in the pitcher's circle resulted in an easy win in the opener. Kirkland finished 4-for-4, going deep twice, with five RBIs and three runs scored. Aimee Meyers and Cooper Nave also homered in the victory, and Wallowa Valley finished with 20 hits. Sophie Moeller went 4-for-4, doubled twice and scored three times, and Alex Rowley added three hits. Moeller, Kirkland and Liz Rowley also had two stolen bases apiece.
Meanwhile, Liz Rowley was close to perfection. In the five-inning win, she allowed just one hit, hit a batter and struck out 12, throwing first-pitch strikes to 14 of the 17 batters she faced.
In the second game, Rowley moved her contribution from the circle to the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored. Kirkland added another 3-for-3 effort with three doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored to finish the day 7-for-7 with eight RBIs, five extra-base hits and six runs scored. She reached base all eight times she stepped up. Abby Straight added three hits, and Moeller scored four times.
As a team, the Outlaws had 16 hits, worked 11 walks and didn't strike out.
Meyers pitched all four innings, surrendering two runs on three hits, walking a batter and striking out eight.
Wallowa Valley (6-3 overall) visits Burns April 8 to start SD2 play.
