Wallowa Valley’s Aimee Meyers pitches while Rilyn Kirkland stands ready at third base during a 2022 game against Umatilla. Kirkland has graduated, but Meyers is expected to be a major contributor in the Outlaws' 2023 campaign.
ENTERPRISE — Gary Gassett said the Wallowa Valley softball team has “a pretty good core to start with” for the 2023 season.
And that is certainly the case. The Outlaws take the field with 11 returners, including seven starters, from a team that a year ago went 20-8, had an 11-game winning streak midseason and reached the 3A state quarterfinals. Half of those eight losses came to the two teams that played for the state title — Burns and Yamhill-Carlton.
Wallowa Valley, in fact, was one of the few teams to stay close to the Hilanders on their way to the state championship. Three contests were taken by Burns, but by scores of 4-1, 4-2 and 2-0.
“We have three first-team all-league returners — Sophie (Moeller), Aimee (Meyers) and Cooper Nave,” Gassett said. “We have probably the most experienced outfield in the league — three returning starters, and two seniors, Maci Marr, Sydney Hopkins and (junior) Alex Rowley.”
Gone from the team due to graduation are Rilyn Kirkland and Liz Rowley, but Nave will fill the role of catcher and Meyers will get the majority of the reps in the pitcher’s circle. Meyers, in fact, was solid in 2022, going 8-3 with a 3.63 ERA and a 7-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio.
“When she was a freshman she basically was the No. 1 pitcher,” Gassett said of Meyers. “When we went to the playoffs (in 2021) she was pitching in the big games, and then her and Liz kind of switched places last year (when) Liz took a step up. Aimee is pretty experienced.”
The team’s greatest strength, though, may be on offense. The team averaged 9.5 runs per game, and has several returners with impressive stat lines: Moeller, the team’s leadoff hitter, hit .440 with 38 runs scored; Meyers hit .434 and drove in 30 runs; And Nave hit .494 with seven home runs and 38 RBI. She continued that with a 3-for-3 effort in the team’s season opener last week, a 6-3 win at Weston-McEwen. Gassett is optimistic the offense can keep humming, even with the departure of Kirkland and Liz Rowley.
“Obviously you lose Liz and Rilyn, that is always going to hurt. We do have a good offensive core and (are) finding people to fill in some of their spots,” Gassett said.
Marr, Abby Straight, Alex Rowley and Hopkins also will help fuel the offense.
Wallowa Valley’s hope is to get another home playoff game as it did a year ago, but Gassett knows that will be a challenge in a league that not only includes the defending champs in Burns, but also a strong Vale team, he said.
“We’re going to be trying to get No. 1, but it has to go through Burns,” he said.
The Hilanders return nearly everyone from 2022, but Wallowa Valley has one plus it didn’t have when the teams played a year ago — this year’s contests will be played at home, and, in fact, are the Outlaws’ home openers on April 7.
“I do think we’ll have a little bit more of an advantage at home,” he said. “I think you’re going to have to play defense (to beat them). It’s going to have to be a low-scoring game. Defense and executing when you do get runners on. If you beat them, it’s going to be 1-0 or 2-1.”
Those games against Burns kick off an eight-game homestand after a busy spring break that includes tournament games in both John Day and Union. That is a stretch that could be a challenge for the Outlaws, Gassett anticipates.
“We got a lot of games over spring break and we’re going to be missing half of our kids. Once we get back to league we’re going to be in good shape,” he said.
The current home finale for the Outlaws is scheduled for April 25 against Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.