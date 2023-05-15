Jesse Larison 2023

Jesse Larison and the Eagles baseball team swept two games on the road in Nyssa on Friday, May 12, 2023 and won the district title.

 John Braese/easteroregonsports.com

The Wallowa Valley baseball team can lay claim to the distinction of district champion.

The Eagles posted their ninth and 10th straight Special District 3 victories in Nyssa Friday, May 12, rallying for a 9-5 victory in the opener that secured the district crown before adding a 5-1 win in the nightcap to wrap up an 11-1 district slate.

