The Wallowa Valley baseball team can lay claim to the distinction of district champion.
The Eagles posted their ninth and 10th straight Special District 3 victories in Nyssa Friday, May 12, rallying for a 9-5 victory in the opener that secured the district crown before adding a 5-1 win in the nightcap to wrap up an 11-1 district slate.
“Our first team meeting of the year I was very upfront with the team on some of our long-term team goals,” head coach Zack Grover said in an email. “One was winning league outright (first time WV has accomplished this in a full season). Another was to host the first-ever home playoff game. The last of the three main goals I set for the team was to make a run deep into the playoffs.”
The wins clinched a home game in the the 3A state playoffs, giving the team the second of those goals. The Eagles, who are ninth in the OSAA rankings, are slated to get a bye to the second round, and would play at home May 24.
“If this team plays together and at the level they are capable of playing, there is no ceiling to what they can accomplish,” Grover said.
While the brackets aren’t set, a possibility is a rematch against La Pine, which Wallowa Valley faced in its second game of the season. The Hawks won that contest, 13-10.
“We’ll have to wait until Thursday to see how all the playoff rankings shake out, but we would love another shot at La Pine,” Grover said.
Pitching, which has been solid for much of league play, was on again, especially Drew Beachy in the second game. Beachy struck out 16 in six innings, allowing one run on four hits and walking three. He also scored twice. The Wallowa Valley offense was limited to just four hits, but was aided by six Nyssa errors.
“Drew pitched very well in the second game for us,” Grover said. “Strikeouts accounted for 16 of the 18 outs in the six innings he threw.”
In the opener, the team rallied from a 3-2 fourth-inning deficit to win, scoring the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth and sixth innings before adding on five runs in the seventh, which proved to be needed as Nyssa attempted its own rally. Trey Stewart drove in three runs on the day, and Maclane Melville had a pair of RBI. Melville also tossed 2⅓ innings in relief to earn the win.
The Eagles (16-5 overall) visited the La Grande JV in a pair of nonleague games Tuesday. The team’s first state playoff opponent should be determined Thursday night.
Softball
The Wallowa Valley softball team’s offense is humming as the regular season winds down.
The team posted its second straight doubleheader with at least 37 runs, routing Nyssa 21-0 and 17-1 Friday, May 12, to finish Special District 4 action with a 10-2 record.
The wins were the 11th and 12th in a row for the Outlaws, and all of those victories have seen the team post at least 10 runs. On the season, Wallowa Valley is averaging more than 11.2 runs per game. The opener of Friday’s twinbill saw a season-high in runs.
Sophie Moeller had three hits and drove in five runs in the opener, which was called after three innings. Sydney Hopkins and Maci Marr also had three RBI apiece, and in the circle Aimee Meyers was untouchable, pitching a three-inning no-hitter and striking out four, with the only batter to reach base doing so on an error.
In the second game, Cooper Nave had three hits and drove in four runs, and five other players collected a pair of RBIs in the second rout of the day. Meyers allowed one run on four hits in five innings with a walk and six strikeouts.
The Outlaws (17-5 overall), who lost to Weston-McEwen 4-1 Monday to see that lengthy winning streak end, will open the playoffs May 24, with their opponent — and the game’s location — to be determined May 18.
Track
Lute Ramsden had two victories — including one as part of a relay — to lead the way for the Enterprise boys track and field team Friday, May 12, at the Grant Union Invitational, the Outlaws’ final meet before districts this weekend.
Ramsden won the 400-meter run in 52.71 seconds, and was part of the 4x100 team that won in a time of 45.41. Ransom Peters, Cory Walker and Andrew Nordtvedt ran the other legs of the relay.
Peters also came in second in the 200 in 23.87, and third in the 100 in 11.79. The Outlaws also had second-place finishes from Ezra Storlie in the triple jump at 37 feet, 10 inches, Kason Mitchell in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches, and Tanner Kesecker in the discus at 117 feet, 9 inches.
Weston Wolfe was third in both the 110 hurdles (17.63) and 300 hurdles (44.06). Liam Wolfe was third in the 3,000 in 11:15.70, and Nordtvedt was third in the 400 in 54.78. Dawson Cudmore also placed third, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump (trailing Mitchell only by jump attempts) and earning a fourth place was Noah Meyer in the javelin at 126 feet, 11 inches.
On the girls side, the 4x100 relay also won, with Althea Komiskey, Maddie Nordtvedt, Mercy Peters and McKenzie Harguess winning in 53.20, while a second team — Zoe Hermens, Ailena McEntire, Alisha Melville and Kendall Wigen — was second in 57.17. Komiskey also won the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 4 inches.
Peters was second in the 100 in 14.35, and also in second was Nordtvedt in the 800 in 2:33.32. Wigen was third in the 100 (14.95), fourth in the 200 (29.83) and fourth in the long jump (12 feet, 9 inches). Harguess was third in the 200 (28.66) and fourth in the 400 (1:05.38), and Hermens was third in the 300 hurdles (53.54).
In Baker City at the Baker Invitational, Joseph’s Kale Ferguson uncorked another 170-foot-plus throw in the boys javelin, posting a mark of 172 feet, 11 inches to win the event.
It was one of four top-four finishes on the day for the Eagles Friday, with Jett Leavitt taking second in the 1,500 at 4:20.04, and Jonah Lyman placing second in the 3,000 at 9:45.08. In fourth in the 800 was Leavitt with a time of 2:04.59.
The Joseph girls, meanwhile, loaded up on second and third-place finishes. They were led by the 4x400 relay team of Emerson Hook, Molly Curry, Annie Rose Miller and Caleigh Johnson, which placed second in 4:22.48, while individually Miller was second in the pole vault at 9 feet even. In third was Basey Dawson in the triple jump (32 feet even) and the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), Miller in the 300 hurdles (50.84), Mary Hellinger in the 3,000 (12:17) and the 4x100 relay team of Camdyn Weer, Miller, Curry and Johnson in 53.14.
And in fourth was Curry in the triple jump with a mark of 31 feet, 10 inches.
Up next for the track teams are the district meets, with Joseph competing back in Baker on Friday, May 19, and Enterprise competing in Hermiston Saturday, May 20.
