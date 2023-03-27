Joseph state track

Kale Ferguson and Reece Nelson execute a handoff during the 4x100-meter relay at the state track and field meet in 2022. Nelson graduated, but Ferguson is expected to be a big contributor to Joseph Charter School's 2023 track and field squad. 

 Tom Nordtvedt/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — The Joseph boys track and field team is hoping to stay near the top of the 1A ranks after placing third in 2022.

Doing so, though, will require replacing two athletes who were particularly strong a year ago, including state triple jump champion Reece Nelson, and Bayden Menton, who was runner-up in both the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs. Nelson was also third in the high jump and triple jump, and the two accounted for 38 of Joseph’s 49 points in their individual events.

