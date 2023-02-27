Outlaw wrestler Gunnar McDowell

Enterprise/Wallowa’s Gunnar McDowell, left, locks up with Toledo’s Cody Vance during their 2A/1A 220-pound third-place match in the OSAA state wrestling championships on Friday, Feb. 24, 2013 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. McDowell won the match to claim third place at the state tournament.

PORTLAND — A promising start to the OSAA 2A/1A state wrestling tournament briefly soured for the Enterprise/Wallowa squad, then ended on a sweet note.

The Outlaws sent half of their field of six wrestlers to the semifinal round, then saw all three fall there before two — Lute Ramsden and Gunnar McDowell — recovered to take third place Friday, Feb. 24, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

