It was a weekend of firsts for a trio of Enterprise wrestlers.
Only it wasn’t first-time achievements — it was first-place finishes.
The Outlaws saw three wrestlers go undefeated on the weekend across two days of action in two different tournaments, as Pearce Schnetzky (138 pounds), Lute Ramsden (145) and Tegan Evans (152) all went undefeated at both the first day of action at the Elgin Memorial Tournament Friday, Dec. 16, then claimed titles in their respective weight classes at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament across the border in Washington Saturday, Dec. 17.
The trio was among four wrestlers, along with Ashtyn Irwin (160), to go undefeated at Elgin during pods, which were wrestled on Friday.
While several other teams moved into bracket wrestling in Elgin Saturday, Enterprise hit the road for its annual trip to Pomeroy, where the domination continued.
Schnetzky, Ramsden and Evans were among four champions at Pomeroy, along with Gunnar McDowell (220). Schnetzky was perhaps the most dominant Outlaw wrestler on the weekend, going 6-0 — the same record as Ramsden and Evans — but posting five of his victories by pinfall. The only grappler to last all three rounds with Schnetzky was Baker’s Daniel Maldonado, whom Schnetzky defeated by an 8-4 decision in Elgin.
Schnetzky saved his best for last on Saturday in Pomeroy, pinning his final two opponents in 1:24 and 1 minute even. The perfect weekend ran Schnetzky’s record on the season to 12-2, according to trackwrestling.com.
Ramsden was nearly as dominant in his six matches on the weekend, and when he did land a pin, he often did it quickly. On Saturday, aside from one match that went the full six minutes — one that he won via an 8-1 decision — he secured three wins by fall in the first round of each match, the fastest coming in just 58 seconds.
Evans won three matches each day, with two of those three daily victories coming by a pin. He scored a technical fall among his Saturday pins at Pomeroy, and in one match earned a win by fall in just 18 seconds.
McDowell, after going 2-1 in Elgin, dominated in Pomeroy with three wins by fall to take the 220 weight class, including a pin in just 48 seconds.
Noah Humiston went 1-1 in Elgin and 2-2 in Pomeroy at 138 pounds.
Irwin won both his matches by fall on Friday, and followed with a 2-2 effort to take fourth on Saturday.
The lone Outlaw to compete on the girls side of the Elgin Tournament, Gloria Nasralla, placed fourth.
The Outlaws, led by the perfect effort of Schnetzky, Ramsden and Evans, finished 10th in Elgin despite only having one day of competition, and placed second at the Pomeroy Tournament.
Eagles take eighth
Joseph, meanwhile, was in Elgin for both days of competition, and came away with an eighth-place finish.
During pod wrestling Friday, Kale Ferguson went 2-1 at 220 pounds, with the effort enough to land him the top spot on the day. Four other wrestlers — Jayden McNall (126), Dylan Rogers (132), Austin Humphreys (145) and Zander Flores-Walker (152) all took second place in their respective pods. Flores-Walker went 2-1 on the day, with both of his victories coming by fall, while the other three all went 1-1.
On Saturday, McNall was the pacesetter for the Eagles, winning two matches at 126 and taking second place overall. McNall had a win and a decision before the championship loss.
Ferguson followed his top performance Friday with a third-place finish on Saturday, going 4-1 on the day. Aside from his lone loss in the semifinals, Ferguson dominated Saturday, with three of his four wins coming by fall, and all three in 54 seconds or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.