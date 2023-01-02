Lute Ramsden wrestles in Elgin

Lute Ramsden, on the top, wrestles in a meet in Elgin on Dec. 16. The Wallowa senior has rebounded from a football injury and is in the midst of a strong senior season on the mat. 

 Amber McDowell/Contributed Photo

WALLOWA — Lute Ramsden recently was on the slate to compete in a third-place match at the Red Lion Invitational wrestling tournament in Pendleton.

But the senior on the Enterprise wrestling team, which this season is in a cooperative on the mat with Wallowa — Ramsden’s school — forfeited the match, settling for fourth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.