JOSEPH — Quail Run Ranch was far and away the top team at the Chief Joseph Days Ranch Rodeo, which took place Saturday, July 3, at the Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Grounds.
Members of the team won three of the four team events — team branding, team sorting and team roping. As a result, Quail Run Ranch finished first overall in points. Hites Horses took second overall in points, and was second in team branding and team roping.
Temple Ranch took first in the fourth team event — team doctoring, with the 5 S Ranch taking second in the event. Circle P Ranch, which was second in team sorting, ended up third overall in points, while Temple Ranch was fourth in points.
In individual events, John Hillock won first place in calcutta. Diane Daggett placed second, and Debbie Warnock and Chris Yaw were third.
The Jim Probert Top Hand Award was given to Casey Little, and Best Cowgirl was Josey Ross.
The ranch rodeo, started in 2008, is a non-PRCA event that serves as a fundraiser for scholarships that Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, Inc. provides annually to three local high school seniors, according to the CJD website. The winners of the scholarships this year were Trace Evans of Enterprise, Brianna Micka of Joseph and Tristin Bales of Wallowa. The event is an opportunity to show some of the daily activities of the working rancher.
