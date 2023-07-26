JOSEPH — The winner of the Harley Tucker Rodeo Series award will be named at the end of the Saturday night performance of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.

The award was started 52 years ago in honor of Harley Tucker, rodeo producer from Joseph, who was one of the founders of Chief Joseph Days. The award was established in hopes of attracting more contestants to the regional rodeos.

