POMEROY, Wash. — Dylan Rogers claimed his weight class to help the Joseph wrestling team to tie for sixth at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 30, in Pomeroy, Washington.
Rogers only needed to win two matches — including one against his Eagles’ teammates, Jayden McNall — to take the 126-pound weight class. Rogers pinned McNall in their matchup, then later in the day, pinned Union/Cove’s Jacob Jones to claim his round-robin weight class.
McNall shook off the loss against Rogers to take second at 126, as he came back to pin Jones to take second.
Gavin Russell had a busy day at 152 pounds, going 3-2 on the day. The day started rough with a 7-2 loss to Fabien Garduno of White Swan. He followed with a win by injury against Pomeroy’s Tyler Slaybaugh, then was hit with a second loss, a close 10-9 setback against Preston Michel of Wilbur Creston Keller. He finished, though, with two wins against two other WCK wrestlers, pinning both Lanny Strozyk and Ruger Angstrom to finish sixth.
And in the Girls 105 class, Megan Brock dropped her lone match by fall to Isabella Tiwebemal of Inchelium.
Joseph finished with 22 points in the tournament.
Up next for the Eagles is their home Jo-Hi Invite this weekend, Jan. 7-8.
Enterprise, meanwhile, was set to compete at Riverside on Dec. 30, but the Outlaws’ trip over was canceled due to inclement weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.