The Joseph boys basketball team added four more wins to the docket, taking down Pine Eagle, Ontario, Enterprise and Grant Union as they move into the final week of the regular season.
On Tuesday, June 8, the Eagles rolled over the Spartans on the road, 51-34, behind a 19-point performance from Chase Murray.
Joseph used a big second quarter to build a 10-point halftime lead at 23-13, and added on in the second half.
Mason Ferre added 15 points.
On Wednesday, the Eagles crushed Ontario on the road, 64-35.
Ferre scored 22 points to lead Joseph, and had all 16 of the team’s points in the second quarter as the Eagles built a 30-12 halftime lead. Ferre had all his points by the end of the third.
Murray added nine points, and 10 players scored on the night for Joseph.
On Thursday, Ferre went off again, scoring 28 points in the Eagles 75-44 home win over Enterprise.
He had 11 in the opening quarter and 16 by halftime as Joseph took a 36-25 lead at the break, then scored 10 more points in the third as the lead swelled to 57-37.
Murray added nine points as nine players scored.
The Eagles followed with another blowout win Monday, topping Grant Union on the road, 60-30.
Ferre again was the leading scorer with 20 points, but Murray was right on his tail with 19 points. Joseph broke the game open by halftime, when it led 31-11, and stretched the lead to 25 after three.
Joseph (9-1 overall) hosts Crane Wednesday and Powder Valley Thursday.
Enterprise boys earn three wins
After a rough start, the Enterprise boys basketball team got into the win column last week, earning victories over Imbler, Pine Eagle and Wallowa.
The week started with a tough home loss against Union on Tuesday, June 8, 72-41.
Gideon Gray was the leading scorer against the Bobcats with 10 points.
On Wednesday, June 9, Enterprise got into the win column for the first time, taking down Imbler on the road, 60-54.
Jackson Decker led the way with 20 points, while Dylan Jennings added 14 points.
On Thursday, the Outlaws played their third game in as many nights, and fell on the road in Joseph, 75-44.
Gray again was the leading scorer with 14 points.
On Saturday, June 12, the Outlaws won two home contests, first beating Pine Eagle 56-45.
Gray was the leading scorer yet again for Enterprise, finishing with 20 points. Jackson Decker added 13 points and Spencer Decker put in 12 points.
A few hours later, the Outlaws took down Wallowa, 57-37.
Jackson Decker had 13 points in the victory, and Jennings scored 10 points.
Wallowa boys wrap up season
The shorthanded Wallowa boys finished the season last week with a pair of tough losses to Union, 59-22, and to Enterprise, 57-37.
The Cougars hung close early against the Bobcats on Friday, June 11, trailing 19-13 after one, but Wallowa netted just nine points the rest of the contest as Union pulled away.
Zeb Hermens scored 13 points, and Tristin Bales had seven points.
On Saturday, Wallowa stayed with the Outlaws until halftime, when Enterprise pulled away to turn a two-point lead into a 38-27 margin and added on from there.
Bales had 17 points, and Hermens scored eight points.
Wallowa finishes with a record of 1-6 overall.
Enterprise girls win twice
The Enterprise girls earned two victories in the last week, upping their win total to five as they enter the final week of the season.
On Tuesday, June 8, Union pulled away from the Outlaws in the first half on the way to a 50-32 win in Enterprise.
Claire Farwell had 11 points in the loss, including seven in the second half.
On Wednesday, the Outlaws broke open their game against Imbler in the second quarter on the way to a 49-24 win. They outpaced the Panthers 18-6 in the second to take a 26-9 lead at the half.
Rylin Kirkland scored 12 points as nine players scored, with Farwell, Asiya Salim and Madison Wigen all adding six points.
Saturday, the Outlaws pulled away from Wallowa for a 38-22 win, breaking the game open to take a 17-7 halftime lead and a 28-11 lead through three quarters.
Salim scored a game-high 13 points, and Maci Marr added 10 points.
Joseph girls grab three wins
The Joseph girls picked up three victories as they move into the final week of the regular season.
On Tuesday, June 8, the Eagles won a low-scoring battle in Echo, topping the Cougars 30-15.
Joseph led 13-8 at halftime, then shut the Cougars out in the third to extend the lead to 26-8. The Eagles held Echo to just five field goals on the night.
Joseph had a balanced scoring attack, getting 10 points from Sabrina Albee and seven from Cooper Nave to lead the way.
One night later, Albee scored 24 points as the Eagles pulled away from Ontario for a 52-33 road victory.
A big third quarter again secured the victory for Joseph. The Eagles held just a 20-14 halftime lead, then went off for 22 points in the third to go ahead 42-21. Albee had nine in the period, and 14 in the second half.
Nave added 12 points for the Eagles in the win.
On Monday, Joseph held on for a close 56-51 road win against Grant Union.
The Eagles (7-2 overall) host Crane Wednesday afternoon and host Powder Valley Thursday.
Season ends for Wallowa girls
The Wallowa girls basketball team saw the season end with a pair of losses to Union and Enterprise.
On Friday, June 11, Union quickly built up an insurmountable lead on the way to a 50-20 road victory.
On Saturday, Enterprise broke the game open in the second quarter to take a 17-7 halftime lead, led 28-11 after three quarters and coasted in the fourth.
Zoe Hermens scored nine points — all in the fourth quarter — for the Cougars, who finish with a record of 1-5.
Evans wins at Pine Eagle
Trace Evans won all three of his matches to take the 152-pound weight class at the Pine Eagle Invitational Saturday, June 12.
Evans won by an 11-8 decision over Culver’s Wyatt Corwin, and an 8-2 decision over Gabe Hasbell of Elgin. He also had a third win by injury default.
Tegan Evans went 1-3 at 145, including a win by fall over Heppner’s Edward Ellsworth.
Kale Ferguson (182) had the lone win for Joseph with a pin of Culver’s Abel Huizer to take third in the weight class.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at the 2A/1A district meet in Culver.
