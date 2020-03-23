As spring arrives in Wallowa County, we hear new recommendations every week on how to stay healthy and minimize the spread of coronavirus. Oregonians are encouraged to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”. Fortunately, we can still get outdoors and exercise or go for a hike without risking exposure to the virus.
Wallowa County offers plenty of wide-open spaces and wild country to escape the stress of worrying about coronavirus and the confines of our homes. Wallowa County Search and Rescue asks everyone heading out to take extra precautions. Resources that would normally be used to search for or rescue you may soon be redirected to respond to the coronavirus emergency instead.
Search and Rescue relies on the contributions of volunteers. Like all of us, these volunteers need to be able to prioritize their own health and the needs of their families.
Please be careful when you are outdoors to keep yourselves and our community safe. Keep the social distancing guidelines in mind — everyone in your group should stay six feet from each other. Stay on trails, avoid dangerous activities, don’t go by yourself (but keep your group small), take extra supplies for emergencies, and tell someone where you are going.
If you get lost it may take many searchers to find you. Most of these searchers are volunteers who would be leaving behind their families during this coronavirus emergency in order to help you. If you get injured, you will be relying on an already stressed health care system and diverting hospital resources from the coronavirus pandemic response.
While we encourage you to go outside and enjoy the fresh air and beauty of Wallowa County, we ask that you please take extra steps to do so safely.
