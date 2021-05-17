BAKER CITY — The Wallowa Valley softball team saw its postseason hopes dashed Saturday, May 15, after a close 3-2 loss to Burns in a district playoff game in Baker City.
Outlaws’ starting pitcher Aimee Meyers was strong all day, allowing just four hits and three runs, though two were unearned. She struck out three in seven innings of work.
Wallowa Valley also had just four hits — one of which was a solo home run by Cooper Nave. The Outlaws also got two hits from Rylin Kirkland and Liz Rowley drove in a run. But the usually high-scoring offense of the Outlaws was held to its lowest run total of the season.
On Tuesday, May 12, Wallowa Valley split with traditional 2A/1A powerhouse Union/Cove, dropping the opening game 8-6, but breaking the bats to win the second game, 11-7.
Cooper Nave had two hits, including a home run, and drove in a pair of runs to help lead the offense. Alex Rowley also had two RBIs, and Liz Rowley and Sophie Moeller both had two hits and scored twice, including a triple from Moeller. Aimee Meyers allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out four batters in four innings.
In the second game, Moeller and Rylin Kirkland both had three RBIs, and the Outlaws had 14 hits to win a shootout. Kirkland had two hits and Moeller scored twice.
Liz Rowley and Claire Farwell both had three hits and scored three times, Nave had two more hits and Sydney Hopkins had two RBIs.
Meyers allowed seven runs, but just three earned, on nine hits in seven innings for the win, striking out three batters and walking two.
The season ends for Wallowa Valley with a final record of 9-5.
Enterprise finishes in third placeJOHN DAY — Jacob Amaro placed second overall to lead the Enterprise boys golf team to a third-place finish in its final tournament of the season, the Grant Union Invitational, Friday, May 14, in John Day.
Amaro shot an 89, one stroke behind Grant Union’s Devon Stokes, who carded an 88. Dylan Jennings also broke 100, shooting a 97 to take fifth overall.
Caleb Sheahan followed with a 132, one stroke ahead of teammate Parker Siebe, who had a 133.
As a team, Enterprise shot 451 to finish behind Grant Union (378) and Heppner (407).
Wallowa/Joseph, which also wrapped its season Friday, came in right behind the Outlaws at 459, was led by Owen Gorham, who shot a 103. Frank Westerman followed with a 108 and Willie Gibbs carded a 116. Jesse Larison’s 132 rounded out the scoring player for Wallowa/Joseph. Owen Mallory added a 137, and Jace Fisher had a 147.
On the girls side, Jordyn Stonebrink led the way for Enterprise with a score of 128. Lannie Stonebrink followed with a round of 137, Codi Cunningham shot a 143 and Greta Carlsen carded a 144. As a team, the Outlaw girls finished with a score of 552.
