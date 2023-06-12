WALLOWA LAKE — Organizers of this year’s second-annual Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby are optimistically anticipating twice as many participants when the anglers hit the water June 16-17 at Wallowa Lake.
“We’re anticipating 70-90 anglers in 25-30 boats this year,” said Andy Marcum, outdoor director for Cross the Divide.
The organization is a Christian-based veterans group that aims to help veterans and their families “navigate the challenging terrain of life, promoting healing, hope, strength and growth by the application of God’s truths in the venue of God’s creation,” according to its mission statement.
Marcum said the derby draws participants from Western Oregon, Idaho and Washington state, but is targeting more locals.
“I’m really hoping to pull in more locals this year to support a good cause on their home lake,” Marcum said.
He said last year it appeared the high cost of fuel kept people away and that could still be a concern.
“Prices are still double what they were a few years ago, but it’s just the new normal we live in right now,” he said. “So I’m not worried about that keeping folks away this year.”
Marcum said the derby was able to more than double the first-place award, despite the fact that Viridian Management dropped out as a sponsor. The first-place cash prize went from $1,000 to $2,500 this year, he said.
“Cross the Divide has been blessed with unrestricted donations to our outdoor programs,” he said. “Between that and some remaining funds from our fundraiser last year, we were able to increase the cash prize.”
He said there is also a raft of fishing gear anglers will enjoy winning.
“We also have a pile of gear that our top five teams will take home,” he said. “From fishing nets and coolers, to rod-and-reel combos and a whole bunch of kokanee tackle. The prizes alone are worth entering for.”
Marcum also listed other prizes sure to appeal to anglers.
“There are some great up-and-coming tackle companies that have donated to help get their brand out to fisherman,” he said. “M&T Custom Tackle, Deadly Venom Tackle, EGO Fishing Nets and Killer Kokanee Tackle all have fantastic products they donated.”
Local merchants also are contributing, Marcum said.
“We also received donations from Wallowa County Grain Growers, Ace Hardware in Enterprise, Sports Corral, Wallowa Lake Marina, ProCure Bait Scents, Addicted Fishing, Kokanee Power of Oregon and Valley Bronze, along with one of their artists, and donated a limited edition bronze that our Big Kokanee Winner will win,” he said. “The Wallowa County Commissioners awarded Cross the Divide $5,000 out of the transient lodging tax funds, which will allow us to purchase a lot of gear and tackle from our local stores for our participants, as well.”
All proceeds benefit Cross the Divide’s Outdoor Program to help pay for veterans and their families to travel and take part in hunting and fishing activities throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Participants are urged to enter by the end of the day June 15 by going online to crossthedivide.us or calling Marcum at 541-263-1053.
Entry fees are $75 for adults, $25 for kids ages 12-17 and kids 11 and younger are free.
In addition to the first-place prize, $1,000 will be awarded to the angler catching the biggest fish. Gear packages will be awarded to those awarded second through fifth places.
The derby ends at 3 p.m. each day with a weigh-in at the Marina at the south end of the lake. The five largest fish per boat with a total of a 10-fish bag limit will be counted.
Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. June 17, followed by a barbecue at the south end of Wallowa Lake.
Marcum was overwhelmed with the local and regional support for the derby.
“We’re very blessed with the amount of support we received from across the Pacific Northwest to help make this tournament happen,” he said.
