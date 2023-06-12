Kokanee Derby adv.jpg

From left, Don Exon, of Enterprise, and Jeff Micka, of Alder Slope, show off their prize-winning kokanee Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Wallowa Lake State Park Marina. The pair won first prize in the first Cross the Divide fishing derby. The second derby takes place Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, 2023.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

WALLOWA LAKE — Organizers of this year’s second-annual Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby are optimistically anticipating twice as many participants when the anglers hit the water June 16-17 at Wallowa Lake.

“We’re anticipating 70-90 anglers in 25-30 boats this year,” said Andy Marcum, outdoor director for Cross the Divide.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.