JOSEPH — The COVID-19 pandemic of the past year and a half has resulted in numerous changes — including to some of the coaching philosophies of Joseph boys basketball head coach Olan Fulfer.
“I’ve grown a lot. I’ve changed a lot as a coach because of COVID — hopefully in a better way,” he said, mentioning how the last season was drastically altered because of the pandemic. “I’m a lot more appreciative of the game. And now I just want to make sure the kids are having fun. I have a lot more conversations about that, and just to make sure the kids are enjoying it.”
That’s not to say, though, that he is throwing all his previous thoughts aside.
“We still want to win, but (there’s) less pressure and more about enjoying it,” Fulfer said. “It’s been a blast so far for me as a coach. I’m enjoying it a lot. I’m definitely appreciating all the small things more than I used to.”
Fulfer lost Mason Ferre and Chase Murray to graduation, but brings back a group that features six seniors. The coach noted that all 12 players on the current varsity roster saw action at some point during the spring season, one that saw the Eagles go 12-4.
“I have a deep team. We have 10 players that can start right now,” he said. “I’m excited to see who steps up, but ... any of the 12 who are on varsity has a shot to.”
Fuler added he isn’t able to name any particular player or two who will be the go-tos for the Eagles. He’s OK with that, too.
“I’m not able to pinpoint two to three players and say, this player, or this player,’’ he said
The returning seniors include Javon Besotes, Trace Collier, Brad Wilcox, Reece Nelson, Hayden Hite and Chase Homan.
The coach said there is a lot of speed on the team, which he hopes will serve the team in what he would like to do on the court.
“We’re going to, hopefully, create most of our offense through our defense,” he said. “If we’re able to push it — I want to play a high tempo, I want to push it more. … We’re definitely fast. I want to play to our strengths — that’s going to be playing hard on defense (and) getting stops. When we are in a halfcourt set I want to work the ball and make the defense really work.”
He also wants his players to be willing to make the extra pass.
“We’re passing up good looks for great looks,” he said. “I want this team to be tough every single night on defense, be scrappy like never before. I want this to be our best defensive team.”
The Eagles open play Friday, Dec. 3, against Crane. They host Enterprise on Dec. 14, and begin Old Oregon League action Jan. 4 at Wallowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.